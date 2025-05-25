Update Your Aadhaar Details Online For FREE – Deadline Ends June 14, 2025!

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) lets you update your Aadhaar card. Easily make changes like address, gender, and birth date online. Grab this opportunity.

UIDAI announced the deadline for free Aadhaar updates. Make changes until June 14, 2025, without any fees. A standard fee will apply after. It's a great way to save money and keep your Aadhaar details accurate. Don't miss this chance to make necessary corrections without extra charges.

Keeping your Aadhaar updated is crucial. Accurate details are needed for government subsidies, bank accounts, KYC, and other services. Outdated info can cause delays. Timely updates prevent future issues and ensure smooth verification.

UIDAI allows free changes to address, gender, and birth date (under specific conditions) until June 14, 2025. These are minor updates and can be done online. After the deadline, these changes will be charged. Make sure to use this free service before it expires to avoid unnecessary fees.

To update your Aadhaar online, visit: [](). Log in with your Aadhaar number and OTP. Click 'Update Document', choose the document type (identity or address proof), and upload the file (JPEG, PNG, or PDF under 2MB). Review and submit.

After submitting, you'll get a Service Request Number (SRN) to check your update status anytime. The process is simple, secure, and convenient. Update your Aadhaar details before June 14, 2025, to avoid future issues and service disruptions.