Three Remaining Crew Rescued By INS Sujata After MSC ELSA 3 Capsizes; 21 Evacuated Earlier By Coast Guard

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Kochi: A Liberia-flagged container ship, ELSA 3, operated by the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), capsized off the Kerala coast early Saturday morning following rapid flooding in one of its cargo holds, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said.

The vessel, which had departed from Vizhinjam Port on May 23 and was en route to Kochi, issued a distress call around 1:25 p.m. on May 25 after reporting severe flooding. In a swift response, the ICG and Indian Navy launched coordinated rescue operations, deploying patrol ships and aircraft to the area.

Three crew members who remained onboard during the incident, including the captain, chief engineer, and second engineer, were rescued by the Indian Navy's INS Sujata, which had joined the rescue efforts on Friday evening. The remaining 21 crew members had already been safely evacuated by the Coast Guard earlier.

“All crew are safe, and no injuries have been reported. The Indian Coast Guard continues to monitor the site and is coordinating with state authorities to assess the situation,” said a Coast Guard official.

Update as of 0830 hrs on 25 May 25:-In the early hours of 25 May 25, the vessel capsized rapidly reportedly due to flooding in one of the holds. 03 crew remaining onboard abandoned ship and were rescued by INS Sujata, which joined operations last evening crew remain safe...

- Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) May 25, 2025

The capsizing has led to multiple containers falling into the sea, raising concerns about potential environmental hazards. The 184-metre-long ship is being closely watched by Indian Navy and Coast Guard vessels, which are maintaining their positions nearby to prevent any navigational risks or ecological threats.

INS Sujata remains stationed near the site, while another MSC vessel has also reached the scene to support ongoing efforts. The Navy is currently exploring towing options to prevent further deterioration and environmental damage.

Authorities confirmed that the Coast Guard has begun issuing advisories to coastal administrations, and a formal inquiry is expected into the cause of the flooding. The incident has sparked concerns given the potential for oil spillage and debris affecting marine life and shipping routes along the Kerala coast. Further updates are awaited.