Disaster Recovery Center Opens In Nelson County

A Disaster Recovery Center has opened in Nelson County to offer in-person support to Kentucky survivors who experienced loss as the result of thesevere storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides. The new Disaster Recovery Center inis located at:

Boston Community Center , 61 Lebanon Junction Road, Boston, KY 40107

Working hours are:

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday,

2 -7 p.m . Eastern Time, Wednesday,

1 - 7 p.m. Eastern Time, Sunday.

Disaster Recovery Centers are one-stop shops where you can get information and advice on available assistance from state, federal and community organizations. You can get help to apply for FEMA assistance, learn the status of your FEMA application, understand the letters you get from FEMA and get referrals to agencies that may offer other assistance. The U.S. Small Business Administration representatives and resources from the Commonwealth are also available at the Disaster Recovery Centers to assist you.

FEMA is encouraging Kentuckians affected by the April storms to apply for federal disaster assistance as soon as possible. The deadline to apply is June 25 .

You can visit any Disaster Recovery Center to get in-person assistance. No appointment is needed. To find all other center locations, including those in other states, go to fema/drc or text“DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362.

You don't have to visit a center to apply for FEMA assistance. There are other ways to apply: online at DisasterAssistance , use the FEMA App for mobile devices or call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.



A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security Number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit. If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

When you apply, you will need to provide:

For more information about Kentucky flooding recovery, visit and . Follow the FEMA Region 4 X account at x/femaregion4 .

