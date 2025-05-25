UP: Notorious Chain Snatcher Injured In Police Encounter

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) A notorious chain snatcher was injured in a police encounter in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, as he attempted to escape. The accused is in police custody and is currently receiving treatment.

The accused, identified as Naeem, was intercepted following a tip-off and attempted to flee. During the chase, he opened fire on the police, prompting retaliatory action in which he sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to police sources, in light of rising criminal incidents in the area, the Kotwali Nagar police in Ghaziabad have intensified checking and patrolling operations. During one such operation, they received credible information from an informer that the chain snatcher involved in a recent case, reported at Nandgram police station on May 17 near VVIP Mall in Rajnagar Extension, was heading towards Hind Nagar from Chipiyana on a stolen motorcycle.

Acting swiftly, the police set up a checkpoint. Upon sighting the suspect, officers signalled for him to stop. However, he attempted to escape by accelerating his motorcycle. During the chase, his bike slipped due to loose gravel near a construction area. As he fell, he opened fire on the pursuing officers.

In the retaliatory fire by the police team, the accused was shot in the leg. He was immediately taken into custody and rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

Informing about the encounter, ACP Ritesh Tripathi said, "On Sunday, Kotwali police station, Ghaziabad, received information that the accused involved in the May 17 chain snatching near VVIP Mall in Rajnagar Extension was heading from Chipiyana to Hind Nagar. When police tried to stop him, he attempted to flee and later opened fire at the police. In retaliatory action, he was shot in the leg and is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. Further investigation is underway."

Upon search, police recovered a country-made pistol (.315 bore), one live cartridge, one spent cartridge, Rs 5,200 in cash, proceeds from selling a snatched gold chain, and the stolen motorcycle used in the crime. A background check revealed that Naeem has multiple cases registered against him, including theft, robbery, and violations under the Gangster Act.

Further legal proceedings against the accused are underway.