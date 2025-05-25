Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amitabh Bachchan To Govinda: See List Of Bollywood Celebs Who Requested Work During Tough Times

2025-05-25 12:01:01
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Several big stars, from Amitabh Bachchan to Raj Kapoor, went through financial hardship and had to look for work. Read their stories.Amitabh Bachchan's company faced huge losses in 2000, forcing him to seek work.Jackie Shroff's film Boom in 2003 didn't do well, leading to losses and him seeking work.Reports suggest Anupam Kher went bankrupt in 2004 and had to ask for work.Govinda's career faded, and he had to ask other celebrities for work.Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker flopped, causing him huge losses, and he sought work to survive.Kabir Bedi recently revealed he was left broke after his son's death.

