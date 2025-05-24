The Vancouver Club Graces The Cover Of Folio.YVR Issue 34, Celebrating The Relevance & Appeal Of Private Members' Clubs

The Vancouver Club

Folio Issue #34 debuts with venerated Vancouver Club, spotlighting culinary excellence, luxury retail and river cruises, wineries, and spring collections.

- Helen Siwak, Publisher & EICVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Folio Luxury Lifestyle Magazine proudly unveils its May issue, placing prestigious The Vancouver Club front and centre as the cover feature. With over a century of history, the Vancouver Club has long been a cornerstone of the city's social and cultural life. Under the leadership of CEO Brad Pinnell, the Club is redefining what it means to belong in a new era-offering world-class dining, exceptional wine programming, and a renewed vision for global connection.“The Vancouver Club represents a modern take on a classic concept,” says Helen Siwak , Editor-in-Chief and Publisher of Folio Luxury Lifestyle Magazine.“Private clubs have historically been synonymous with exclusivity, but today we are seeing a revitalization of the model-one that prizes connection, global engagement, and shared values. Through inclusive membership drives and reciprocal relationships with newer clubs like Am Hof 8 in Vienna, the Vancouver Club is not just preserving a tradition-it is expanding its legacy across continents.”Issue #34 continues to spotlight leading voices and visionary experiences across luxury, art, and lifestyle. Harriet Carriero, Vice-President of Vestis Fashion Group, shares her journey of balancing professional ambition with personal grace, showcasing how motherhood and leadership intertwine. Artistic excellence is also celebrated through the emotive work of established artist Pierre Coupey and emerging talent Mira Song, each bringing a distinct voice to Canada's contemporary art scene.Fashion and jewellery collectors will be captivated by the 9th edition of the Lady Dior Art collaboration-featuring 11 global artists reimagining the iconic handbag, including Calgary's Anna Weyant-and Tiffany & Co.'s latest Blue Book collection, an ocean-inspired tribute to the sea's beauty and mystery.Travel features take readers aboard The Mozart, Riverside Luxury Cruises' flagship vessel, where luxury is redefined through immersive excursions and bespoke culinary experiences. Excursion experiences included Slovakia's Carpate Diem and VIAJUR wineries. Onboard, Chef Johannes Bär delights with an ever-changing, culinary program that draws on regional traditions and local ingredients. His thoughtful, flavour-driven menus celebrate the richness of Central Europe's heritage in every bite, offering a refined experience for guests seeking vibrant, healthful cuisine that does not compromise on elegance.The CELEBRATE section features a breathtaking 20th anniversary vow renewal captured by SoWedding, one of British Columbia's most sought-after photography teams. Set deep within the ethereal ice caves of Whistler, this intimate ceremony blends romance, adventure, and visual storytelling at its most cinematic.In a nod to artistry and engineering, Showcase Pianos presents the world's only Fazioli Aria, a concert grand piano that embodies the harmony of form and sound. With its sculptural design and bespoke features, the Aria is both an instrument and a work of art-symbolizing the height of musical luxury.About Folio Luxury Lifestyle Magazine:Vancouver's premier publication celebrating refined living, global experiences, and local excellence. Published digitally eight times a year by EcoLuxLuv Communications and Marketing Inc. and helmed by Editor-in-Chief Helen Siwak, over 80% of the magazine's content originates from Canada's West Coast.With a focus on luxury travel, fashion, design, fine dining, art, culture, and entrepreneurship, Folio highlights the people, places, and experiences that define an elevated lifestyle. Each issue curates meaningful, visually rich stories that connect readers to Vancouver's vibrant scene while offering a sophisticated window to the world.About EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc.:EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc. is a Vancouver-based media company specializing in luxury lifestyle content, brand storytelling, and digital publishing. Founded with a vision to spotlight sustainability, style, and sophistication, the company produces Folio Luxury Lifestyle Magazine and a portfolio of niche publications that celebrate elevated living on Canada's West Coast. Through strategic partnerships, curated campaigns, and authentic editorial, EcoLuxLuv connects discerning audiences with brands, experiences, and entrepreneurs who embody excellence and innovation.

