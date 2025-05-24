Naidu Proposes Defence Manufacturing Hub In Andhra Pradesh

MENAFN - KNN India)Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday to present comprehensive proposals for establishing the state as a national defence manufacturing hub.

During the meeting, Naidu congratulated Singh on the success of Operation Sindoor and outlined multiple initiatives aligned with the central government's defence modernisation objectives.

The Chief Minister emphasised the significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' campaign, particularly highlighting its role during recent armed conflicts with Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 casualties.

Naidu stated that these initiatives have strengthened the country's defence capabilities and manufacturing ecosystem.

Positioning the state's proposals within the framework of the Viksit Bharat initiative, Naidu expressed Andhra Pradesh's commitment to contributing to India's defence sector through its established infrastructure, skilled workforce, and supportive policy environment.

He noted that Operation Sindoor has enhanced public confidence in the nation's defence forces.

The state government has requested the establishment of a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Centre of Excellence at IIT Tirupati.

Additionally, officials proposed the creation of a unified ammunition storage policy accompanied by necessary infrastructure for storage, testing, and a streamlined licensing framework.

Among the major proposals presented, the state outlined plans for a defence cluster spanning 6,000 acres between Jaggayyapet and Donakonda, designated for missile and ammunition production facilities.

In the Lepakshi-Madakasira region, covering 10,000 acres, the government proposed establishing manufacturing units for both military and civilian aircraft, along with electronics production facilities.

Singh reportedly responded favorably to the concept of developing a comprehensive aerospace ecosystem in the region.

The Visakhapatnam-Anakapalli region has been identified for naval equipment production and weapon testing facilities, according to the Chief Minister.

Furthermore, the state has proposed establishing units focused on military drones, robotics, and advanced defence components across 4,000 acres in Orvakal, Kurnool district.

Beyond defence manufacturing, Naidu held separate meetings with other Union ministers to advance additional state priorities.

During his meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he submitted a proposal seeking central government support for the Polavaram-Banakacherla river linkage project.

This initiative aims to redirect surplus water from the Godavari River to the Krishna basin, providing irrigation solutions for water-scarce regions in south-central Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister also met with Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Prahlad Joshi to submit proposals for rooftop solar capacity allocations under the PM Surya Ghar-Muft Bijli Yojana, demonstrating the state's commitment to expanding renewable energy infrastructure alongside its defence manufacturing ambitions.

