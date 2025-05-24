10M Afs Projects Executed In Balkh Capital
MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): Two development projects have been executed at a cost of 10 million afghanis in the capital of northern Balkh province, an official said on Saturday.
Mazar-i-Sharif Mayor Ahmad Javed Mayar said the projects involved the construction of culverts and kerbs across several police districts of the city.
He noted culvert - worth more than 8 million afghanis - had been constructed in 12 police districts to ease public access and improve drainage systems.
Previously built concrete culverts were replaced with metal-grated alternatives to prevent waste blockages and allow for easier maintenance and cleaning.
In addition, kerbstones were laid out along roads in the 2nd, 4th, 7th, 8th, and 9th police districts of the city, he added.
According to the mayor, the municipality launched a total of 43 projects during the solar year, 1403, of which 25 have been completed so far.
The remaining schemes are expected to be completed in the near future.kk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment