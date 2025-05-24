10M Afs Projects Executed In Balkh Capital

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): Two development projects have been executed at a cost of 10 million afghanis in the capital of northern Balkh province, an official said on Saturday.

Mazar-i-Sharif Mayor Ahmad Javed Mayar said the projects involved the construction of culverts and kerbs across several police districts of the city.

He noted culvert - worth more than 8 million afghanis - had been constructed in 12 police districts to ease public access and improve drainage systems.

Previously built concrete culverts were replaced with metal-grated alternatives to prevent waste blockages and allow for easier maintenance and cleaning.

In addition, kerbstones were laid out along roads in the 2nd, 4th, 7th, 8th, and 9th police districts of the city, he added.

According to the mayor, the municipality launched a total of 43 projects during the solar year, 1403, of which 25 have been completed so far.

The remaining schemes are expected to be completed in the near future.

