UN Warns 427 Rohingya Died at See in Bid for Freedom
(MENAFN) The UNHCR expressed grave concern Friday, fearing that 427 Rohingya have died at sea following two maritime disasters earlier this month off Myanmar’s coast, as they attempted to escape persecution in search of safety.
According to early reports, 514 individuals were aboard two separate vessels. While details remain under review, UNHCR confirmed the first boat was carrying 267 people. A majority were believed to have departed from refugee camps in southeastern Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar, while the rest reportedly came from Myanmar’s Rakhine State. The vessel sank on May 9, with only 66 people surviving.
Bangladesh has become a refuge for over 1.3 million Rohingya Muslims, who fled violence during a military crackdown in Myanmar that began in August 2017.
The second boat, with 247 passengers from both Cox’s Bazar and Rakhine, overturned on May 10. Only 21 survived that incident.
So far in 2025, nearly 20% of those attempting dangerous maritime journeys across the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal have been declared dead or missing, cementing the region’s reputation as one of the world’s deadliest migration routes.
A third vessel, reportedly carrying 188 Rohingya, was intercepted after setting off from Myanmar on May 14, UNHCR noted.
“The dire humanitarian situation, exacerbated by funding cuts, is having a devastating impact on the lives of Rohingya, with more and more resorting to dangerous journeys to seek safety, protection and a dignified life for themselves and their families,” said Hai Kyung Jun, director of UNHCR’s regional bureau for Asia and the Pacific.
The timing of the voyages coincided with the annual monsoon season, marked by fierce winds, heavy rains, and turbulent seas—conditions that underscored the desperation of those fleeing.
Calling for urgent international action, UNHCR emphasized the critical need to prevent further loss of life, stressing that maritime rescue is both a humanitarian duty and an obligation under international law.
The agency also appealed for increased funding, highlighting that it has received just 30% of the $383.1 million needed in 2025 to continue providing life-saving support for Rohingya refugees and their host communities across Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Myanmar.
