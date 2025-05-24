Offensivememetokens Drops $POON + Win 7.77 SOL In Contest

The Poon Hound Gentleman's Club ($POON) is for all us dudes that love that warm, moist and tight $POON. We are“A Tight Society” in more ways than one.

The $POON Hound can spot another $POON Hound a mile away and can sniff that yummy prime $POON out of a crowd. Buy the $POON token and join our POON Hound Gentleman's Club today at PUMP !

Make sure to collect the other Offensive Meme Tokens including $OMT $BOOBS $CUNT $TWAT $CUMUR $MILFY $xRAW $xrPOO $TRIOS $JTT at PUMP or MEXC on the Solana Blockchain while these offensive tokens are still affordable. Once alt-season starts these offensive crypto's are going to be stacked in every immature crypto dudes wallet. DO NOT be left out!

Offensive Meme Tokens also wants to know which portfolio tokens you enjoy and HODL the most of. Drop us a DM or tag us in a post on X and email us. The TOP 10 Offensive Meme Tokens holders will be highlighted on our website, in a post on X and named in a press release using your handle or anonymous name choice along with getting 100,000 of each Offensive Meme Token airdropped. When providing the info send us screen shot of your Offensive Meme Token holdings. We will announce the Top 10 on Tuesday June 10, 2025 at midnight Mountain Time. If you buy more after submitting your holdings just update us.

Lastly, if you have any offensive meme token ideas submit those to us via email or DM by June 10, 2025 and if we use it to mint a new token we will send you 7.77 Solana worth of that token after minting. We are positive there are more depraved, immature, vile and disgusting human beings out there with just as or more offensive minds than us! We will pick at least one offensive meme token idea to mint but we could pick ten maybe twenty if we get good ideas. Only requirement is a minimum holding of 10,000,000 Offensive Meme Tokens across the portfolio to be eligible.

X: @OffensiveTokens

W:

E: ...







Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.