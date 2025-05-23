UAE Healthcare: How Robotic Surgery Is Helping Doctors, Patients

Imagine a robot helping a doctor perform surgery with the precision of a machine and the care of a human hand. That's exactly what's happening at many hospitals in the UAE, where robotic surgery is not just the future, it's the present.

Recently, Clemenceau Medical Centre Hospital celebrated a major milestone of 825 successful robotic surgeries since launching the programme in 2021. Using the da Vinci Robotic Surgical System, doctors can now do complex surgeries more accurately, with less pain and quicker recovery for patients

'A tool that helps us do better'

“People often think the robot replaces the surgeon - but that's not true,” said Dr Walid Faraj, consultant general surgeon at CMC Dubai.“The robot is a tool. It helps us move with greater control, especially in tight spaces inside the body. This means we can operate with minimal damage to surrounding tissues.”

According to Dr Faraj, patients often go home sooner and feel less discomfort than with traditional surgery.“There are fewer complications, smaller incisions, and overall, a much smoother recovery,” he added.

Making surgery safer for women

For Dr Elias Abi Khalil, specialist in gynecology and obstetrics, robotic surgery has been a game-changer in treating women with complex reproductive conditions.

“We can now perform surgeries with a level of precision that wasn't possible before,” he said.“Patients experience less pain, less bleeding, and they recover much faster.”

Small cuts, big difference

One of the biggest benefits of robotic surgery is that it's minimally invasive. That means doctors don't have to make large cuts, which reduces pain and speeds up healing. It's used in many types of surgeries, including general surgery, gynecology, urology, bariatrics, and even orthopedics.

Dr Abdul Kader Weiss, specialist laparoscopic surgeon at CMC Dubai, said:“The robot lets my hands move with incredible smoothness and precision. It makes surgery safer and outcomes better.”

As robotic surgery becomes more common, patients can expect faster recoveries, fewer risks, and better results - all thanks to a clever mix of human skill and robotic precision.