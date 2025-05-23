Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Calls For Summer Vacation In Kashmir Grow Louder

2025-05-23 07:04:20
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- As the heatwave continues to bake Jammu and Kashmir, calls for an immediate summer vacation in schools are growing louder. The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has urged the government to declare a short summer break to protect students from the sweltering heat.

National Convenor Nasir Khuehami expressed deep concern over students attending school amid soaring temperatures, warning of risks such as dehydration and heatstroke.“Our region is not climatically adapted to such extreme heat. Prolonged exposure can lead to serious health issues,” he said.
Education Minister Sakina Itoo said on Friday that while the government is fully aware of the challenges posed by the heatwave, no final decision on summer vacations has been made yet.“We cannot think of the current heatwave alone. Other factors must also be considered,” she told reporters.
To ease difficulties, the government has already changed school timings. Schools within Srinagar will now operate from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM instead of 9 AM, and other schools across Kashmir will run from 9 AM to 3 PM instead of 9:30 AM.
“The department will decide on summer vacations based on the evolving weather conditions,” Itoo said.
The Meteorological Department predicts the heatwave to continue till May 26, with scattered rainfall expected from May 27 to 30, which may bring some relief. Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, 7.8 degrees above normal, while Kupwara saw 32.4 degrees Celsius.
The ongoing intense heatwave has made daily life unbearable, especially for students who are currently attending schools under these extreme conditions.

