'It Was Unreal': Norwegian Man Wakes Up To Huge Cargo Ship Crashed In His Front Garden

In an unexpected incident, a Norway man woke up in the morning to find a huge cargo ship crashed into his front garden, after narrowly missing hitting his home.

The incident occurred early Thursday, as per a report by AFP, as the huge cargo ship crashed at a stone's throw from his fjord-side house – and he stepped through the commotion.

The 135-metre (443-foot) NCL Salten sailed up onto shore just metres from Johan Helberg's house in a fjord near Trondheim in central Norway. The reason why the ship crashed is not yet known.

Photos and videos of the incident are going viral.

“The doorbell rang at a time when I don't really like opening the door. I like to go back to sleep. But it was a very insistent ring, so I finally went to answer it,” Helberg was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

He revealed that his neighbour saw the ship and knocked at his door.

“And there's a guy I know very well standing there, looking at me in amazement and saying: 'Have you not seen the ship?'”

“I went to the window and was quite astonished to see a big ship ,” Helberg was quoted as saying.

Explaining the size of the ship, he said,“I had to bend my neck to see the top of it. It was so unreal.”

“Normally ships turn left or right into the fjord. But this went straight ahead. It was very close to the house,” Helberg added.

His neighbour, Jostein Jorgensen, said he was roused at around 5:00 am by the sound of a ship heading at full speed toward land and immediately ran to Helberg's house.

"I was sure that he was already outside, but no, there was no sign of life. I rang the doorbell many times and nothing... And it was only when I called him on the phone that I managed to contact him," Jorgensen told TV2.

Several hours later, the massive red and green container ship was still stuck near the wooden house, waiting to be refloated.

“It's a very bulky new neighbour but it will soon go away,” an amused Helberg said.

None of the 16 crew members were injured in the incident, the cause of which is being investigated by Norwegian police.