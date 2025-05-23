Qatar's Strategic Stake In China's Mutual Fund Giant Signals Deepening Gulf Ties

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

China's securities regulator has approved the Qatar Investment Authority's acquisition of a 10% stake in China Asset Management Co. , marking the first significant investment by a major Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund in China's mutual fund sector. The move positions QIA as the third-largest shareholder in ChinaAMC, which manages assets exceeding 1.8 trillion yuan .

The transaction, facilitated through the purchase of shares from Primavera Capital, was confirmed by the China Securities Regulatory Commission . While the exact financial terms remain undisclosed, prior filings indicate the stake is valued at no less than $490 million. Citic Securities retains a majority 62.2% stake in ChinaAMC, with Mackenzie Financial Corporation holding 27.8%.

This investment underscores China's strategic pivot towards strengthening economic and financial ties with Gulf nations amid escalating tensions with Western countries. The CSRC has expressed a welcoming stance towards foreign financial institutions and investors from the Middle East, encouraging them to expand their investments in China. This aligns with Beijing's broader strategy to enhance relations with the Middle East.

The QIA's interest in ChinaAMC is part of a broader investment strategy in the region. In December 2023, the fund invested approximately $200 million in Kingdee International Software Group Co Ltd, acquiring around 4.26% of the company's ordinary shares. This move aligns with QIA's strategic approach to invest in companies and technologies that are leading global digitalization.

ChinaAMC, established in 1998 and headquartered in Beijing, has grown to become the country's second-largest mutual fund company. The firm offers a range of investment products, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, catering to both retail and institutional investors. Its robust performance and expansive client base make it an attractive investment for foreign entities seeking exposure to China's financial markets.

The QIA's acquisition of a stake in ChinaAMC is indicative of a broader trend of Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds increasing their investments in China. Data from Global SWF indicates that Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds have invested $7 billion in China since June last year, a significant increase compared to the previous 12 months. This surge in investment is seen as a strategic counterbalance to the withdrawal of some Western financial firms from China amid concerns about its economic recovery and geopolitical risks.

The approval of QIA's stake in ChinaAMC also reflects China's ongoing efforts to open up its capital markets to foreign investors. The CSRC has rolled out measures to improve the ecosystem of the country's capital market, promoting high-level opening and encouraging financial institutions and investors from other countries to expand investment and business operations in China.

