Incheon Airport Continues Robotics Innovation With Hyundai And Kia's AI EV Charging System

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Incheon Airport continues automation push with electric vehicle charging robots from Hyundai

May 23, 2025 by Mai Tao

Incheon International Airport has long been more than just a transit hub; it's been a window into the future of travel.

Passengers navigating its expansive terminals might have already encountered a number of robots at Incheon airport : its roaming AirStar guide robots, ready to offer directions in multiple languages, or perhaps spotted the AirPorter robots diligently handling luggage.

These, along with autonomous AirRide shuttles for passengers needing assistance and even Air Dilly robots delivering food to gates, have cemented Incheon's reputation as an early and enthusiastic adopter of robotic solutions.

Now, this forward-thinking airport is extending its embrace of automation to the critical infrastructure of electric vehicle charging.

In a new partnership, Hyundai Motor and Kia are collaborating with Incheon International Airport to test their cutting-edge AI-powered automatic charging robot (ACR) system .

This initiative isn't just about adding another piece of high-tech equipment; it's about building on a legacy of technological integration aimed at creating a smarter, more convenient airport experience.

The ACRs, developed by Hyundai Motor and Kia's Robotics Lab, represent the next step in this evolution.

These intelligent machines are designed to autonomously locate an EV, connect to its charging port, and manage the entire charging process without human intervention.

For an airport that already boasts the nation's largest eco-friendly vehicle infrastructure and plans for over 1,100 EV chargers by 2026, these robots offer a promising solution for efficient management of its growing electric fleet.

The pilot program will see these charging robots deployed with the airport's own eco-friendly vehicles, allowing Hyundai, Kia, and airport officials to gather crucial real-world data and user feedback.

The goal is to optimize service scenarios and validate the practical benefits of EV charging technology in a bustling, complex environment.

Yang Hee-won, president of Hyundai Motor's research and development division, highlighted the significance of the project, saying,“This marks an important turning point in validating the practical value of future mobility technologies.

“With customized automatic charging solutions, we aim to deliver a more convenient and enhanced mobility experience for users.”

As Incheon International Airport continues to pioneer smart airport solutions, the introduction of AI-driven EV charging robots is a clear signal of its commitment to innovation, further enhancing its operational efficiency and solidifying its status as a leader in future mobility.