FAVO Capital Inc. (FAVO): Positioned To Capitalize On Small Business Lending Revival



FAVO Capital has filed to uplist to Nasdaq, aiming to scale its private credit model

U.S. small business lending is drawing renewed policy attention amid fintech innovation

FAVO strengthening strategic partnership with Stewards Investment Capital Limited through Series A equity Investment Recently announced the voluntary conversion of all outstanding Super Voting Series C Preferred Shares into common stock

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

As traditional banks retreat from Main Street, alternative lenders are stepping up to fill the gap, reshaping the $1.7 trillion small business lending market in the process. With policymakers calling for renewed focus on small business financing and digital platforms redefining borrower access, private credit firms like FAVO Capital (OTC: FAVO) are emerging as essential players in the financial ecosystem. Backed by scalable technology, a seasoned leadership team, and a growing syndication network, FAVO is positioning itself for outsized growth at the intersection of policy tailwinds, market demand, and digital transformation.

Strategic Uplisting to Accelerate Growth

FAVO , a private credit firm focused on small and medium-sized businesses (“SMBs”), is laying the groundwork for its next growth phase. In February, the company filed a Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a move that signals its intent to uplist to the...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FAVO are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN