HONOR Reveals HONOR 400 Series With Groundbreaking 200 MP AI Camera And AI Creative Editor

(Riyadh-KSA 22th May 2025) HONOR, a global leading AI device ecosystem company, has officially launched the all-new HONOR 400 Series including HONOR 400 Pro and HONOR 400 in the Middle East & Africa Region a premium event held in Dubai. The event, themed“HONOR AI Wonderverse,” combined Arabic aesthetics and futuristic design, symbolizing the perfect fusion of heritage and innovation. Guests enjoyed a unique experience with different interactive zones, where they could explore the new AI Creative Editor features in an engaging way.

Inspired by 1001 Arabian Nights, the theme invited guests to participate in an exciting activity where they could use the AI Erase Passers-by feature to remove robbers from their photos. Guests then stood on a carpet, took a picture, and saw it transformed into a video using the industry-leading AI Image to Video feature, making it appear as if they were flying on the carpet.

In a special experience zone, guests explored the AI Upscale feature through a magical setup. They rolled through a series of old, low-quality images using a glowing genie lantern. When an image appeared, HONOR 400 Series instantly enhanced it with the AI Upscale feature, transforming it into a much clearer and sharper version. It was a simple yet impressive way to show how HONOR 400 Series brought old memories back to life with amazing clarity.

The event was attended by well-known media and influencers, including Faisal Al Saif, who took the stage to show off the powerful 200MP AI Camera and the AI Creative Editor tools.

Amro Maskoon also joined the stage, bringing his signature humor and energy to the event. He demonstrated the creative AI tools in a fun and engaging way, showing the audience how they can easily integrate these tools into their daily lives. His lively presentation highlighted the practical uses of the AI features, making it clear how they can enhance everyday tasks and creativity.

After showcasing the impressive features of the HONOR 400 Series, including its 200MP AI Camera, AI Creative Editor, performance, and durability, Mr. Ingmar Wang, President of HONOR Middle East and Africa, revealed the price and officially announced the start of pre-orders.

“We are excited to officially launch the HONOR 400 Series in the Middle East and Africa, showcasing our commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI technology.” Said Mr. Ingmar Wang, CEO of HONOR Middle East“With the HONOR 400 Series, we are not only revolutionizing photography on smartphones, but also empowering users to engage with technology in a creative and meaningful way.”

New Additions to HONOR Ecosystem: HONOR Pad 10 & HONOR MagicBook 14 Pro

In addition to the launch of the HONOR 400 Series, HONOR also unveiled the HONOR Pad 10 and HONOR MagicBook 14 Pro, highlighting its commitment to building a fully connected ecosystem beyond smartphones.

The HONOR Pad 10 features a clear 2.5K Eye Comfort Display, a powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, and a large 10,100mAh battery-making it ideal for work, study, and entertainment on the go.

Meanwhile, the HONOR MagicBook 14 Pro delivers powerful performance with the 80W thermal design power, a 92W smart battery for long-lasting use, and a vivid 14.6′′ 3.1K Eye Comfort Display for an immersive visual experience.

Before the event came to an end, HONOR announced two significant partnerships. The first is with Al Hilal Club, where HONOR will serve as the Official Smartphone Sponsor and Supporter-reinforcing the brand's engagement with the Kingdom's dynamic sports community. The second partnership is with the Iraq National Museum, positioning HONOR as an Official Partner in supporting cultural preservation and heritage. These initiatives highlight HONOR's dedication to making a positive impact through meaningful contributions to both sports and culture in the region.

Price and availability:

Showcasing an elegant design inspired by nature, the HONOR 400 is available for pre-order in Midnight Black, Meteor Silver and Desert Gold at a price starting from SAR 1499. Upon pre-order, users will get free gifts worth SAR 817 including HONOR CHOICE Watch, Customized Phone Protective Cover and HONOR Care+ Service including 180 Days Replacement Without Repair, 1 Year Screen insurance, and 1 Year Back Cover insurance & more.

The HONOR 400 Pro is available for pre-order in three colorways Midnight Black, and Lunar Grey at a price of SAR 2699. Upon pre-order, users will get free gifts worth SAR 1516 including HONOR Clip Earbuds, HONOR CHOICE Watch, Customized Phone Protective Cover and HONOR Care+ Service including 180 Days Replacement Without Repair, 1 Year Screen insurance, and 1 Year Back Cover insurance & more.

Users can pre-order from HONOR Online Store, HONOR Experience Store, Jarir Bookstore, Extra, STC and other retail stores.

