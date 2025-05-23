Tokyo Glamping Site THEATER 1 Adds Outdoor Wood-Fired Bath And Firepit, Expands Services For International Visitors

A completely private luxury resort nestled on over 16,000 square meters of secluded mountain forest in Tokyo.

A Finnish KIRAMI wood-fired outdoor bath

Firepit experience

A farm-to-table gourmet dining experience

HINOHARA VILLAGE, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fauna Inc.(Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Shoko Tamura), operator of Tokyo's only luxury glamping resort THEATER 1 nestled in the Hinohara mountain village, announced the addition of a Finnish-made outdoor wood-fired bath and an art-inspired firepit, offering guests a deeper sense of a natural escape and serenity. These new features enhance the cultural and natural experiences catered especially to international travelers seeking an outdoor adventure at a unique Tokyo resort stay.

Located just 90 minutes by car from central Tokyo - or approximately 2-2.5 hours via public transportation from Shinjuku station, Haneda or Narita Airports - THEATER 1 offers an immersive nature retreat surrounded by unspoiled forest. Situated at an elevation of 600 meters and occupying a vast 16,500-square-meter plot, this one-building-only luxury camping property functions as a fully private hotel, providing an extraordinary level of tranquility and exclusivity.

Highlights of the new offerings

- Outdoor wood-fired bath (by KIRAMI, Finland): Enjoy a Nordic-style wellness retreat featuring mineral-rich spring water heated with firewood, delivering deep warmth and relaxation through far-infrared radiation.

- Firepit experience: Spend tranquil moments surrounded by the crackling of wood and the flickering glow of flames in the quiet of the forest. The artistically designed firepit is engineered with both safety and aesthetics in mind.

- Outdoor sauna tent and cold bath: Experience a traditional“totonou” cycle with a world-class tent sauna by MORZH and a refreshing plunge into pure mountain stream water.

Farm-to-table gourmet dining

A sample dinner course option includes:

- Akikawa beef and freshly grated wasabi BBQ

- Braised beef cheek in red wine and lobster box dinner

A breakfast sample includes:

- Gourmet sandwich box in collaboration with Shibuya's“DIMLIGHT ESPRESSO”

- Morning box featuring roast beef and artisanal quiche

Custom Options for Special Occasions

To enhance guests' romantic getaways or special celebrations - such as birthday, proposal or anniversaries - THEATER 1 offers customizable packages which can include cake, flower arrangements, and champagne to enrich the memory-making experience.

Cinematic Immersion at the Mountain Theater

A private outdoor cinema surrounded by nature, featuring a 100-inch 4K projector and 7.1-channel Dolby Atmos sound system, compatible with major streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Disney+.

THEATER 1 Information

Location: Hinohara Village, Tokyo (exact address undisclosed)

Access:

- From central Tokyo: 90 minutes by car

- From Shinjuku Station: JR Chuo Line + Itsukaichi Line to Musashi-Itsukaichi Station → Nishitokyo Bus to“Hozoji” stop → complimentary shuttle service (approx. 2.5 hours total)

- From Haneda/Narita Airport: approx. 2 hours by car

Rates: From ¥52,000/night (for 1-4 guests, tax inclusive)

Check-in: 15:00-20:00 / Check-out: 11:00

Official Website:

Instagram: @theateronetokyo

X: @theateronetokyo

Nearby attractions

Rich in natural beauty and cultural heritage, Hinohara Village offers a refreshing escape.

-Kanotoiwa Gorge: A mystical power spot featuring towering rock walls and a clear stream, designated as a Tokyo Natural Monument.

-Kobayashi Family Residence: A traditional farmhouse located 750 meters above sea level, designated as an Important Cultural Property. Known for preserving Edo-era charcoal-making culture, it has drawn attention for its resemblance to settings in the globally acclaimed anime“Demon Slayer” (Kimetsu no Yaiba).

-Odake Shrine: Located atop Mt. Odake, this historic shrine is recognized as the hometown of Inosuke Hashibira, a character from Demon Slayer, and is also a popular hiking destination.

Company Overview

Fauna Inc.

Address: 8F Nishi-Azabu Sonic Building, 3-2-12 Nishi-Azabu, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

CEO: Shoko Tamura

Founded: June 2020

Business: Hospitality marketing, small hotel consulting, ownership and operation of THEATER 1 Hotel

Website:

Press & Media Inquiries: /contact

Message from the CEO:“At THEATER 1 we invite you to discover a new kind of Tokyo experience -one that blends nature, privacy, and design.”

Shoko Tamura

Fauna Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

