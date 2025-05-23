Cutalong At Tributer Resort EMS Golf Tournament Raises $44,000 To Improve Lake Anna Fire & Rescue Services

Cutalong at Tributer Resort donates $44K to support Lake Anna EMS

Cutalong at Tributer Resort fundraiser supports Lake Anna Fire & Rescue

LAKE ANNA, Va., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cutalong at Tributer Resort hosted the third annual EMS Charity Golf Tournament on May 20, 2025, in support of New Bridge Fire & Rescue – Station 8. The tournament united community members, players, and sponsors in a shared mission, and successfully raised $44,000 for critical lifesaving equipment.

The event was graciously hosted by The Foundation for Lake Anna Emergency Services, long-standing champions of raising funds to support Lake Anna Emergency Services. Their dedication and tireless fundraising efforts have played a pivotal role in strengthening Station 8's capabilities in the community.

Proceeds from the tournament will fund essential emergency tools, including a water rescue trailer, cold-water dry suits, an Aqua View Eye sonar system, a small all-surface rescue boat, and workbenches for bay operations. These investments will significantly enhance the station's response times and safety in emergency situations.

Cutalong at Tributer Resort thanks its generous sponsors for their vital support: UTICA Contracting, Inc., Eric Henry, Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc., Goodman Excavating, LLC, Stantec, Environmental Quality Resources, NDG Communications, iWisp, Lazy Parrot Wings & Brews, Lake Anna Golf Carts, REEF Capital Partners, and all contributing sponsors.

Project Director Joe Walsh shared, "It is our distinct pleasure and honor to host such a worthy community cause."

Cutalong at Tributer Resort and REEF remain committed to ensuring that Station 8 has the resources to save lives and serve Lake Anna's growing community.

To learn more about Lake Anna EMS, please visit the Lake Anna EMS - Fire Station 8 Website .

About REEF Capital Partners:

Reef Capital Partners is renowned for developing luxury resort communities across the United States, maintaining the highest quality standards. The project, initially approved in 2005, has seen various ownership changes. Recognizing its potential, Reef Capital Partners acquired the Cutalong at Tributer Resort property in 2019. As the developer, Reef Capital Partners is committed to delivering an exceptional experience consistent with their esteemed portfolio, which includes the Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, and the Marcella community in Park City, Utah, featuring golf courses designed by Tom Weiskopf and Tiger Woods. For more information, visit the Reef Capital Partners Portfolio .

Contact:

Annie Malhotra

Development Manager, Cutalong at Tributer Resort and REEF

540.894.4275

[email protected]

SOURCE Reef Capital Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED