Gardening Guide: Hydroponic Gardening For Beginners To Grow Plants Without Soil

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Hydroponic gardening is a new method of growing plants with water and nutrients rather than soil. It is space-efficient, economically priced, and ideal for beginners who are looking to begin their gardening journey indoors or in limited spaces. Let us find out how you can grow healthy plants without soil!

Hydroponic gardening is the process of cultivating plants in water and nutrients and a grow medium such as clay pebbles or coco coir rather than soil. As all the nutrients are supplied by water directly to the plants, plants develop more quickly and with better conditions.

Advantages of Hydroponic Gardening

Space-saving: For apartments or where land space is a concern.

Water-efficient: There is less water usage than in soil gardening.

Faster plant growth: The nutrients are digested more easily.

Fewer pest & disease: No dirt = fewer opportunities for plant sickness.

Important Parts of a Hydroponic System

You will have the following to start hydroponic gardening:

A reservoir – Holds nutrient-rich water for plant development.

A medium – Holds plant roots (clay pebbles, rock wool, coco coir).

Nutrients – Minerals for healthy plants.

An air pump – Oxygenates the plant roots.

LED grow lights – Enables plants to photosynthesize indoors.

1. Deep Water Culture (DWC)

The plants are grown in a floating tray where the roots are dipped in water that is nutrient-supplied. Suited best for leafy vegetables such as lettuce and spinach.

2. Nutrient Film Technique (NFT)

Utilizing a thin film of water above the plant roots with efficient delivery of nutrients. Suitable for herbs such as basil and mint.

3. Wick System

Passive system where nutrients move up a wick to plant roots. Suitable for smaller plants like pepper and strawberry.

Ideal Plants for Hydroponic Cultivation

For beginners, start with simple-to-grow plants like:

Lettuce

Spinach

Basil

Tomatoes

Strawberries

Select a hydroponic system depending on space and budget.

Set up a reservoir and add water.

Add nutrients to the water according to recommended quantities.

Plant in growing medium (clay pebbles, coco coir).

Provide the user with light with an LED grow light if indoors.

Monitor the pH levels for the sake of balance of nutrients.

Maintenance on a regular basis by adjusting water and ensuring health of plants.

Using tap water with high chemicals (filtered water is preferable).

Giving too many nutrients, which can be harmful to plant roots.

Too little oxygen supply, causing plant growth at a fast pace.

Hydroponics is a great method of growing plants in an efficient manner, even without any outdoor space! With proper care and configuration, you can have fresh crop right in your home throughout the year.