Delivery Bikes To Be Banned In Kuwait Temporarily As Of June 1
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 23 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior said Friday that delivery of consumer items on bides will be banned on all roads across the country between 11:00 am, and 4:00 pm, from June 1 until August 31.
Any non-compliance will be considered a violation of the terms and conditions of the bike's license, according to a statement from the Ministry's General Directorate of Security Relations and Media. (end)
