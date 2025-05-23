Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Delivery Bikes To Be Banned In Kuwait Temporarily As Of June 1


2025-05-23 10:04:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 23 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior said Friday that delivery of consumer items on bides will be banned on all roads across the country between 11:00 am, and 4:00 pm, from June 1 until August 31.
Any non-compliance will be considered a violation of the terms and conditions of the bike's license, according to a statement from the Ministry's General Directorate of Security Relations and Media. (end)
tm


MENAFN23052025000071011013ID1109587687

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search