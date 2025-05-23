HR Hero Wins 2025 HR Tech Awards For Best Midsize Business-Focused Solution

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Hero®, BLR's flagship HR platform, has been recognized as a 2025 HR Tech Awards winner by Lighthouse Research & Advisory for its HR solutions. HR Hero took top honors and was celebrated as a core HR/workforce and best midsize business-focused solution for its ability to centralize and simplify complex employment law information.

"HR Hero stands out as a centralized compliance and HR resource that simplifies complex employment laws and supports efficient, everyday HR operations. With tools like Salary Finder, Job Description Manager, and customizable training modules, it enables small and midsize teams to operate with the confidence and clarity of a much larger department. Our judges particularly liked the state-by-state comparisons of different laws and requirements, giving HR leaders an easy way to understand compliance at a glance."

-Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory

Now in its sixth year, the HR Tech Awards program helps HR leaders and technology buyers identify solutions that drive real results. Submissions are rigorously evaluated and put through a peer-reviewed judging process conducted by an independent panel of industry experts, including practitioners, consultants, and educators. The program honors HR technologies that provide meaningful value to employers and the workforce. Each winning solution has been vetted based on case studies, product demonstrations, and technology innovation.

According to Lighthouse Research & Advisory's press release, the 2025 winners represent a wide range of innovation and excellence, from artificial intelligence (AI)-powered analytics and skills intelligence to solutions that improve transparency, fairness, and employee experience. These technologies are used every day by employers to hire, train, and keep their best and brightest employees.

"I'm incredibly proud of our team for the dedication and creativity that keep HR Hero running. This award reflects the passion and purpose behind every feature we build-to empower HR professionals."

-Heather Parke, Senior Product Manager

Driving HR Impact

As one client aptly put it, "HR Hero is like having another team member with a vast HR knowledge base." From federal and state compliance updates and side-by-side comparisons to content collections spanning over 90 key areas of HR and employment law topics and workflow tools that streamline HR operations for a dispersed workforce, HR Hero is the hub for all things HR.

"We are honored to be recognized by HR Tech for this award. The primary objective of HR Hero is to provide subscribers with what they need to know to stay in compliance with ever-changing developments in the legal landscape. We aim to provide content in a way that distills and simplifies what we retrieve from resources such as complex laws, regulations, agency rules, and court case decisions. And it's fantastic to have HR Hero recognized as a resource that does just that for employers and HR departments of all sizes."

-Chris Ceplenski, Senior Managing Editor

As the demands on HR teams grow more complex, HR Hero will continue to evolve, offering trusted compliance expertise, intelligent tools, and strategic support to help organizations thrive. Visit our website to learn more about HR Hero and how it can help your organization navigate the complexities of employment law.

About BLR

For nearly 50 years, BLR® has been the trusted compliance and training partner for HR and environment, health, and safety (EHS) teams operating in highly regulated industries. Our suite of products has continuously evolved to meet today's regulatory requirements and industry demands. With long-standing expertise in HR legislative and EHS regulatory compliance, BLR is uniquely positioned to equip businesses with the guidance needed to navigate federal and state regulatory requirements, mitigate risks, and foster a safe and productive working environment. Staying true to our founding purpose and unwavering commitment to quality and accuracy, we empower businesses with the knowledge needed to navigate today's dynamic business and regulatory environments.

About Lighthouse Research & Advisory

Lighthouse Research & Advisory is a well-established consulting firm specializing in human resources (HR) research, advisory services, and thought leadership. They leverage research and advisory services to assist today's HR and talent technology leaders in increasing product sales and expanding their customer base. The HR Tech Awards are powered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, and awarding companies makes the buyer experience easier.

