SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SPAYZ has been actively assessing countries in the region as part of its strategic efforts to expand its regional footprint and tap into emerging growth opportunities. Its dedicated team of payment experts has been conducting in-depth research, assessing regulatory frameworks, understanding market demand, and sourcing local partnerships.

Following these extensive evaluations, SPAYZ is excited to announce the addition of several new countries to its geo network by the end of 2025. The expansion will include South Africa, enabling EFT Bank Transfers across key markets, Egypt and Cameroon, launching support for Mobile Money solution.

South Africa card payments look to exceed $158 billion in 2025 through digital adoption, while in Egypt the digital payments market is set to be valued at over $104 billion by 2030. Cameron leads in mobile money transactions in the CEMAC region, claiming 71% of all transactions and over half of the region's transaction value.

These additions reflect SPAYZ's ongoing commitment to providing localised payment experiences in under-served countries with high-growth potential. With the digital payments economy in Africa projected to be $1.5 trillion by 2030, SPAYZ will be rolling out solutions in more countries over the immediate and long term.

To coincide with this announcement, SPAYZ will be participating in the Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS) on May 29th and 30th, engaging with key industry leaders, partners and merchants.

Dmitrii, Head of Strategic Partnerships, commented: "It is important that we don't rush into new markets just for the sake of expansion. Instead, we take a deliberate and thoughtful approach to growth that is long-term, ensuring our payment solutions are stable and easy to access. Every market we enter is the result of careful research, strategic planning, and a deep understanding of the local ecosystem. It's the reason why Africa is a priority region for us."Our planned launches in South Africa, Egypt and Cameroon reflect our approach. We are giving our clients access to markets with a burgeoning consumer base, driven by the rapid adoption of new technologies. I look forward to seeing the new opportunities these launches will open to our partners, and look forward to discussing our plans during our participation at FMAS later this month."

