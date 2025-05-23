Liebherr Expands Scientific Portfolio With New Combination Refrigerator-Freezer For Research And Laboratory Needs

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Alex Squarize, Divisional Director of refrigerators and freezers at Liebherr USA, Co. shares, "The addition of this new refrigerator-freezer combination marks an exciting expansion of Liebherr's product range, reinforcing our commitment to delivering top-tier solutions for laboratories, universities, and corporate research teams. This new product reflects our dedication to meeting the unique needs of our customers and setting new benchmarks for performance, reliability, and durability in the scientific equipment industry."

Tailored solutions for demanding applications

Designed to ensure precise temperature control, the new combination refrigerator-freezer maintains maximum stability, keeping the refrigerator compartment within ±3°C of the set temperature, and the freezer compartment within ±5°C. Multiple alarm functions safeguard against unanticipated temperature fluctuations, enabling quick responses to protect the integrity of sensitive materials.

In the event of a malfunction causing the temperature to drop below +2°C, the integrated SafetyDevice system takes over, preventing the contents from freezing. Additionally, the appliance can be connected to a monitoring system through WiFi/LAN, ensuring continuous documentation and real-time monitoring to address potential risks proactively. With the addition of an external data logger, Liebherr's new combination appliance, as well as those from other manufacturers, can now easily connect to the SmartMonitoring system.

Designed for convenience and hygiene

The new combination's design prioritizes user-friendliness with intuitive menu navigation for effortless operation. An antibacterial lever handle and an easy-to-clean interior enhance both convenience and hygiene. Furthermore, the appliance doors automatically open beyond a 90° angle, simplifying the loading and unloading process and improving workflow efficiency.

Uncompromising safety and compliance

The SCFvh 4032 model, part of Liebherr's Perfection series, is built with a strong focus on safety and adheres to key industry standards, including IEC 61010-2-011 and DIN 13277. This appliance is ideal for general laboratory use, offering reliability and consistency to meet the needs of demanding environments.

The SCFvh 4032 will be available in March 2025.

About Liebherr USA, Co.

Liebherr USA, Co . based in Newport News, VA provides sales and service on behalf of ten different Liebherr product segments: earthmoving, material handling, mining, mobile and crawler cranes, tower cranes, concrete technology, deep foundation machines, maritime cranes; components, and refrigeration and freezing.

About the Liebherr Group – 75 years of moving forward

The Liebherr Group is a family-run technology company with a highly diversified product portfolio. The company is one of the largest manufacturers of construction equipment in the world. It also provides high-quality, user-oriented products and services in a wide range of other areas. The Liebherr Group includes over 150 companies across all continents. In 2023, it employed more than 50,000 staff and achieved combined revenues of over 14 billion euros. Liebherr was founded by Hans Liebherr in 1949 in the southern German town of Kirchdorf an der Iller. Since then, the staff have been pursuing the goal of achieving continuous technological innovation, and bringing industry-leading solutions to its customers. Under the slogan '75 years of moving forward', the Group celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2024.

