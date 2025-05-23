Switch Drops Its Newest Single 'UPSIDE DOWN!'

The latest single from Switch is now available wherever music is streamed.

- Cassidy Estevez with SwitchEDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Switch is back with its latest single,“UPSIDE DOWN!“ available now. With an 80s-inspired sound, the track inspires listeners to fully embrace who God created them to be and boldly stand out from the crowd.“We really wanted to encourage listeners to live differently and follow Jesus with confidence-even when it means going against what culture says is normal,” said Cassidy Estevez with Switch.“This song is a reminder that when we allow God to flip our lives upside down, everything finally makes sense.”“UPSIDE DOWN!” releases on the heels of two powerful singles that dropped earlier this year.“Still Small Voice” uses an electropop sound with moments of intentional silence to reflect the peace that comes from God's presence. Meanwhile,“Love Like This” captures the profound truth that if God cares for the lilies, He will surely care for us. Together, these three songs reflect unique aspects of God's character and how He cares for us.The latest single from Switch,“UPSIDE DOWN!” is now available wherever music is streamed. Listen at .About SwitchSwitch is a collective of worship pastors from Life, a multi-site church meeting at 45 physical locations in 12 states and globally at Life Online. As an extension of the church's mission to lead people to become fully devoted followers of Christ, the group is passionate about creating modern music that inspires listeners to pursue a relationship with Jesus. Following the success of its first EP, Symphony, Switch was named Billboard's 2019 Top New Christian Artist, and the Symphony Deluxe album dropped in 2024 in celebration of the five-year anniversary. For the latest updates on Switch, visit life/switchmusic .

Rachel Feuerborn

Life

...ch

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.