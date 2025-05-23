Tap Dancer And TED Fellow, Andrew Nemr Opens Window Into Tap Dance Land With First Book

Andrew Nemr

The Tap Dance Method by Andrew Nemr

Mentored by Gregory Hines, Andrew Nemr describes his journey, the craftwork, and his approach to teaching in new book, The Tap Dance Method.

- Andrew NemrNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mentored by Gregory Hines, Andrew Nemr has had a unique journey in what he likes to call Tap Dance Land. The son of Lebanese immigrants, a 10 year old Nemr met is his tap dance hero, Gregory Hines, and was thrust into the world of tap dancing.Hines, and later Savion Glover, would graft Nemr into a world of tap dance far from what he had experienced in lessons at a local dance school. Nemr would find himself as the youngest in a generation that could still sit at the feet of masters like Jimmy Slyde, Henry LeTang, Mable Lee, and Tina Pratt. Nemr would be mentored by many of them.He would go on to tour with Savion Glover's TiDii, start and direct his own tap dance company, Cats Paying Dues, establish the Tap LegacyTM Foundation (along with Hines), and tour internationally as a soloist and educator. But something was missing.That thing was a way of sharing the journey and learning Nemr experienced so intimately with his mentors and teachers with others who would never have the same opportunity. That is exactly what the Tap Dance Method is about.Nemr's first book compiles personal anecdotes, artistic approaches, and technique and teachings alongside ideas of individual and communal formation. Pulled together from over 40 years of dancing, The Tap Dance Method unearths what a journey through Tap Dance Land is like. Those who purchase the book can access additional free online resources, and a portion of the proceeds goes to support the work of the Tap LegacyTM Foundation.Andrew shares,“My hope is that dancers, dance educators, and anyone curious about what Tap Dance Land is like will find this book both beneficial and entertaining.”Join the celebration by attending the online release party for the book, June 1, 2025, 7:30pm via Zoom. RSVP required for zoom link.About The Tap Dance MethodThe Tap Dance Method is a practical exploration of Tap Dance Land by Andrew Nemr. An international performer, teacher, and speaker, Nemr has compiled a concise and practical exploration of Tap Dance Land, featuring personal anecdotes, artistic approach, technique and teaching tools, accessible to all readers.Learn more about The Tap Dance Method at .About Nemr InstituteFounded by Andrew Nemr in the honor of his father, Joseph Nemr, the Nemr Institute brings spiritual formation to life. The Institute explores spiritual formation as an inherently creative endeavor through three avenues: envisioning projects, empowering courses, and enacting activities. The Institute's projects bring spiritual formation realities to life through the creative arts. Courses bring ideas of spiritual formation to bear on particular areas of life like creativity, conversation, and rest. Enacting activities encourage the working out of new ideas in individual and communal contexts. The Nemr Institute is a 501(C)3 tax-exempt organization.

