New 'Bushy Bingo' App Launches To Inspire Young Nature Explorers Across The UK

MENAFN - Pressat)- Independent app studio MonkeyDoDev has announced the release of Bushy Bingo, a family-friendly nature exploration app designed especially for young children aged 3 to 7. Inspired by Britain's beautiful parks and green spaces, the app encourages families to head outdoors, spot wildlife, and learn fascinating facts about the animals they encounter.

Now available on the App Store and Google Play, Bushy Bingo transforms wildlife spotting into a fun, interactive bingo-style game. Children can mark off animals as they see them, earning points based on how rare each creature is - with elusive species like the kingfisher scoring higher than more common sightings like ducks or squirrels.

Each animal in the app comes with a colourful fact sheet, offering engaging, child-friendly details about its diet, habitat, and a selection of fun, surprising facts delivered by one of three lively characters: Otto the Scientist, Belle the Fairy, and Cowboy Gus. The app has been carefully designed to encourage outdoor play, minimise screen time, and nurture children's natural curiosity about the world around them.

Bushy Bingo is free to play and includes:



18 animals to discover

Otto the Scientist character voice

3 fun facts per animal Bright, summer-themed artwork

An optional premium upgrade doubles the number of animals, triples the available characters, and more than quadruples the number of fun facts to over 300 in total. It also introduces seasonal artwork to reflect the changing parkland and countryside scenery throughout the year.

“Bushy Bingo was created to help families reconnect with nature and make outdoor time even more meaningful,” said Alex Cretney, founder of MonkeyDoDev. “It's a fun way for young children to learn about wildlife while enjoying fresh air and adventure with their families.”

MonkeyDoDev is an independent UK-based app studio specialising in developing engaging and meaningful mobile apps for iOS and Android. Its previous release, Buck The Critics, is a social movie review app that allows friends to share and compare their film opinions in a private, social database.

Bushy Bingo is available to download now on iOS and Android devices.

Download links:

Apple store:

Android store:

Press Kit: