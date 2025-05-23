Empowering The Future: Huawei Showcases Comprehensive Digital Transformation Solutions For Education Sector

ThinkAI: Smart Education Forum of Huawei showcases comprehensive digital transformation solutions for the education sector.





Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 23, 2025, Huawei hosted the“Think AI: Smart Education Forum” on May 19, part of the 2025 Tech Carnival & Partner Summit in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Under the broader theme“Accelerating the Intelligent World,” the forum showcased innovations to drive digital transformation in educational institutions throughout the Middle East and Central Asia. In his opening address, Cong Liang, Chief Strategy Officer, Middle East & Central Asia, Huawei, emphasized Huawei's commitment to accelerating digital transformation in education through innovative, intelligent ICT solutions. “Our mission extends beyond providing technology. We are building the foundation for future-ready learning environments that prepare students for tomorrow's digital economy,” said Cong Liang.“At Think AI: Smart Education Forum, we stand at the crossroads of innovation and impact. Today's education must be flexible, immersive, and intelligent. We are not only shaping talents for intelligence but also empowering intelligence to serve talents. Together, we are building a smarter, more inclusive future for learners everywhere.” Speaking at the opening of the Forum, Vice Minister of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Rustam Karimjonov, highlighted the importance of public-private collaboration in building the future of digital education.“Empowering our youth with digital skills is a national priority. Our partnership with Huawei has been instrumental in making this vision a reality. From launching ICT Academies at 15 leading universities to supporting international certification and competitions, Huawei has helped us take education beyond the classroom. Together, we're enabling young talents to thrive in AI, cloud, 5G, and more, and turning digital inclusion into real-world impact,” he added. The forum featured a notable contribution from Prof. Mohamed Jemni, Director of the ICT Department, Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO), Vice president of the government board of UNESCO-IITE, who presented on“AI-Driven Digital Transformation of Higher Education in the Arab Region.” His presentation highlighted the ongoing collaboration between UNESCO and Huawei to jointly promote global education development, focusing on ICT talent cultivation. Mehedi Hasan Limon, Vice President of Huawei MECA Public Sector, introduced Huawei's Smart Education 1+3 All-Scenario Solution, showcasing core advantages across digital training, smart classrooms, scientific research, and smart campus solutions. The presentation emphasized how Cloud and AI applications are revolutionizing educational transformation. “With our solutions already deployed in 2,800+ universities and 500,000 schools worldwide, we're committed to making digital education more accessible, connected, and future-ready,” said Limon.“Digital Training 2.0, which we have officially launched in the Middle East & Central Asia region at this forum, provides institutions with the scalable, intelligent technologies they need to nurture the next generation of ICT professionals.” Digital Transformation Across Critical Sectors: This event underscored Huawei's unique approach to digital transformation. Huawei's education solutions are future-proof and scalable, designed to grow with institutional needs. They are easy to deploy and operate, reducing implementation complexity and technical barriers. The solutions are adaptable across industries, leveraging cross-sector expertise in ICT implementation. All offerings are backed by extensive expertise, drawing on Huawei's global experience and partner ecosystem. As educational institutions face growing pressures to reduce costs while improving efficiency and outcomes, Huawei remains committed to co-creating solutions with partners to reshape the future of these essential services. Think AI: Smart Education Forum is an integral component of the broader Tech Carnival, which brought together over 1,500 industry leaders, technology experts, partners, and stakeholders to explore cutting-edge technologies driving digital transformation across diverse sectors. With more than 30 exhibition sites and engaging forums, the event provided a comprehensive platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and business collaboration.