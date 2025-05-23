Enterprises From 39 Countries Join WCIFIT, With Thailand, Hong Kong, And Sichuan In The Spotlight

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The fair also featured the debut of Lingjie, the world's first megawatt-class supercharging heavy-duty truck, co-developed by Qingling Motors and Huawei Digital Power. With ultra-fast charging and smart connectivity, it marks a major step forward in green logistics and heavy-duty transport electrification.

Centered around the theme "New Western China, New Manufacturing, New Services," this year's fair highlights cultivating new quality productive forces and promoting high-quality development.

56 Chinese central state-owned enterprises, 156 local state-owned enterprises, 47 Fortune Global 500 companies, 93 multinational corporations, and 286 leading private enterprises participated.

Thailand is participating as the guest country of honor, Sichuan Province continues its role as the permanent guest province, and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region joins as the new guest city of honor.

Dr. Lalivan Karnchanachari, Vice Minister to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, highlighted the significance of this year marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Thailand. She expressed hopes for deeper cooperation with Chongqing in high value-added manufacturing, supply chains, and SME development.

At the opening ceremony, a series of major investment deals were signed, with the total amount exceeding 200 billion yuan (about 27.6 billion USD). Districts and counties across Chongqing secured agreements worth over 100 billion yuan, with more than 75% of the investment directed toward the manufacturing and modern services sectors.

Showcasing both exhibitions and themed activities, this year's WCIFIT exhibition spans three major sections-comprehensive image, international and regional cooperation, and modern industry-covering nine halls across 110,000 square meters. A virtual exhibition hall has also been launched to extend access online.

Themed activities include 29 events focused on key areas such as the productive service industry, foreign investment, international trade, public sector engagement, and special programs hosted by the guest of honor.

SOURCE iChongqing