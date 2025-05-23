Enterprises From 39 Countries Join WCIFIT, With Thailand, Hong Kong, And Sichuan In The Spotlight
Centered around the theme "New Western China, New Manufacturing, New Services," this year's fair highlights cultivating new quality productive forces and promoting high-quality development.
56 Chinese central state-owned enterprises, 156 local state-owned enterprises, 47 Fortune Global 500 companies, 93 multinational corporations, and 286 leading private enterprises participated.
Thailand is participating as the guest country of honor, Sichuan Province continues its role as the permanent guest province, and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region joins as the new guest city of honor.
Dr. Lalivan Karnchanachari, Vice Minister to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, highlighted the significance of this year marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Thailand. She expressed hopes for deeper cooperation with Chongqing in high value-added manufacturing, supply chains, and SME development.
At the opening ceremony, a series of major investment deals were signed, with the total amount exceeding 200 billion yuan (about 27.6 billion USD). Districts and counties across Chongqing secured agreements worth over 100 billion yuan, with more than 75% of the investment directed toward the manufacturing and modern services sectors.
Showcasing both exhibitions and themed activities, this year's WCIFIT exhibition spans three major sections-comprehensive image, international and regional cooperation, and modern industry-covering nine halls across 110,000 square meters. A virtual exhibition hall has also been launched to extend access online.
Themed activities include 29 events focused on key areas such as the productive service industry, foreign investment, international trade, public sector engagement, and special programs hosted by the guest of honor.
SOURCE iChongqing
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment