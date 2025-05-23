PLAYSAFE ID RAISES $1.12M TO MAKE ONLINE GAMING SAFER

"This round gives us the firepower to move fast, expand our world-class team, and partner with games that want the most fair and safe environment for players to enjoy," said Andrew Wailes , CEO of PlaySafe ID. "This is now more important than ever before. With cheating in games as a mass-epidemic that ruins fun for players daily, and the Online Safety Act ushering in long overdue requirements for child protection in gaming, PlaySafe ID's mission to safeguard gamers isn't just relevant - it's now essential for compliance and the future of global gaming."

Built with a privacy-first mindset, PlaySafe ID issues a verified, anonymised, and game-agnostic digital ID that proves a user is real and hasn't been caught cheating or being inappropriate to children in games. These are core problems that continue to erode online experiences across games. By offering a single, secure identity layer, the platform empowers both developers and communities to enforce fair play across titles, without sacrificing player anonymity, or the open and creative nature of games.

Early Game Ventures, which led the round, is known for backing early-stage frontier tech. "We believe PlaySafeID is building the trust layer for gaming-and beyond. In a world where AI and anonymity are eroding safety and fairness, PlaySafeID restores balance with identity, transparency, and accountability," said Cristian Munteanu , Managing Partner at Early Game Ventures. "PlaySafeID builds a network-effects flywheel. Once a gamer is verified through PlaySafeID, that identity becomes portable across games, platforms, and genres. The more developers adopt it, the more valuable it becomes to players-and vice versa. Eventually, the verified identity becomes a default layer of the gaming stack, just like your Steam account or your Xbox Live profile. It's a winner-takes-all kind of play."

Hartmann Capital, an investment firm focused on emerging digital ecosystems, also participated in Playsafe ID's pre-seed round. "Gaming has quickly become the new social center of our world, with over 3 billion active gamers globally. Despite its immense social and economic value, the gaming ecosystem remains largely ungoverned. Accountability is fragmented across platforms, allowing bad actors to evade consequences by simply creating new accounts or migrating between games." said Felix Hartmann , Managing Partner at Hartmann Capital. "Playsafe introduces a judicial system for the digital world-ensuring accountability, safety, and fairness in online spaces that have grown increasingly toxic and uninhabitable. As a universal authority beyond any single game or even nation, Playsafe establishes a digital rule of law across multiplayer platforms worldwide."

PlaySafe ID is currently in integration talks with several major gaming platforms, with first partnerships set to launch later this year.

About PlaySafe ID

PlaySafe ID stops cheating, botting, and child abuse in games. The company enables players to enjoy gaming at its fairest by issuing anonymised 'PlaySafe IDs' to users who verify themselves. With a single ID issued to each user, penalties can now be issued to users who are caught cheating or being inappropriate to children across all PlaySafe Protected games. The company was founded in response to the cheating and bots prolific in online games, and the growing need to keep children safe from predators and bad-actors.

