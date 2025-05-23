Grief Grips Tirah Valley As Only Brother Of Seven Sisters Among Three Young Men Brutally Killed Over Spy Allegations

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In a chilling incident that has left the entire Tirah Valley in mourning, unidentified militants allegedly abducted and brutally killed three young men, including the only brother of seven sisters, on suspicions of espionage.

According to sources, the victims, Naveed son of Sher Ghulam, Ibrahim son of Mansoor, and Samad son of Payo Khan, were kidnapped from their homes two days ago by unknown armed men and taken to an undisclosed location. Their bullet-riddled bodies were later discovered in the remote Khyber district's Tirah's Maidan area.

Also Read: COAS Asim Munir Honoured with Field Marshal Baton in Historic Ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr

The slain men reportedly belonged to the Malik Din Khel tribe. Naveed, whose tragic death has left his seven sisters devastated, was described by locals as the sole male support of his family. Adding to the heartbreak, Ibrahim had been married just fifteen days ago.

Despite the horror of the triple killing, no legal action or police complaint has been reported so far. The absence of official response has only deepened the grief among residents, who remain stunned by the brazenness of the crime.

The cold-blooded nature of the killings and the deep personal losses they inflicted have cast a pall of sorrow over the region, with mourners gathering in large numbers to express their shock and solidarity.