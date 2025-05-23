Dubai Ruler Issues Law To Promote Public Health, Enhance Disease Prevention
The Dubai Ruler issued a law establishing a comprehensive framework to promote public health in the emirate.
The law aims to safeguard community and environmental well-being by focusing on disease prevention , healthcare, food and product safety, and sustainable efforts to improve overall quality of life.
The emirate aims for cooperation at all levels and enhanced response to confronting health risks and challenges, under the law issued by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.
Dubai also aims to foster a healthy and sustainable environment that attracts living, investment and business, along with raising the country's global competitiveness indicators in the field of public health.
