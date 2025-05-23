Shikhar Dhawan Shares Hilarious New Video With Girlfriend Sophie Shine Netizens Say, 'Pyar M Pda Premi...'
The couple was acting out the movie's iconic“Abba Dabba Jabba” scene starring actress Upasana Singh.
Sharing the hilarious reel , the former cricketer wrote:“Pata nahi kaunsi hindi seekh ke aa gayi ye.”Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan's relationship news with Sophie Shine sparks 'Gabbar' memes
Amid a sea of laughing emojis, netizens were happy to see Shikhar move on in life and quipped that the Reel was made on his beau's request, adding that he is only a man in love who's next to his favourite woman.
“Pyar m pda premi apni pasandida aurat k sath,” said a fan.
A fan added,“Shikhhii paaaji aapka bhi mamla sabse alg hi h. Harkat sabse hat ke krte ho.”
“Aurat ka chakkar babu bhiya,” said another fan.Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan confirms relationship with Sophie Shine; who is she?
Social media users were really happy for Shikhar Dhawan , who had gone through a bad divorce in 2023, and said,“Ap dono ko sath dekh ke bahut khusi mil rhi hai.”
“2 saal baad laye lekin bhabhi ji jordaar laye,” said another user.
A fan said,“Bhagwan ne kya jodi bnai hai one of the best jodi.”
“World No 1 Jodi,” added another fan.
“Rab kya jodi banaya hai,” added another.
A few users also joked about what the cricketer was teaching the Irish woman, and said,“Ye kya sikha diya sikhhi paaji.”Also Read | Spotted: Shikhar Dhawan with 'mystery woman' at India-Bangladesh match
Reportedly, Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine first crossed paths during a cricket match in Dubai . While their initial interactions were kept private, their bond is said to have strengthened over time. He made a public confirmation after captioning an Instagram post as "My Love" with a red-heart emoji.
This is Dhawan's first-ever confirmed relationship after his divorce from his ex-wife Aesha Mukherji in 2023.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment