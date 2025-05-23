Shikhar Dhawan Shares Hilarious New Video With Girlfriend Sophie Shine Netizens Say, 'Pyar M Pda Premi...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has just dropped a new Instagram Reel with his girlfriend Sophie Shine, and the fans are thrilled. Shikhar, whom the fans call 'Gabbar' lovingly, can be seen enacting a scene from the 1997 Hindi movie 'Judaai' with Sophie.

The couple was acting out the movie's iconic“Abba Dabba Jabba” scene starring actress Upasana Singh.

Sharing the hilarious reel , the former cricketer wrote:“Pata nahi kaunsi hindi seekh ke aa gayi ye.”

Amid a sea of laughing emojis, netizens were happy to see Shikhar move on in life and quipped that the Reel was made on his beau's request, adding that he is only a man in love who's next to his favourite woman.

“Pyar m pda premi apni pasandida aurat k sath,” said a fan.

A fan added,“Shikhhii paaaji aapka bhi mamla sabse alg hi h. Harkat sabse hat ke krte ho.”

“Aurat ka chakkar babu bhiya,” said another fan.

Social media users were really happy for Shikhar Dhawan , who had gone through a bad divorce in 2023, and said,“Ap dono ko sath dekh ke bahut khusi mil rhi hai.”

“2 saal baad laye lekin bhabhi ji jordaar laye,” said another user.

A fan said,“Bhagwan ne kya jodi bnai hai one of the best jodi.”

“World No 1 Jodi,” added another fan.

“Rab kya jodi banaya hai,” added another.

A few users also joked about what the cricketer was teaching the Irish woman, and said,“Ye kya sikha diya sikhhi paaji.”

Reportedly, Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine first crossed paths during a cricket match in Dubai . While their initial interactions were kept private, their bond is said to have strengthened over time. He made a public confirmation after captioning an Instagram post as "My Love" with a red-heart emoji.

This is Dhawan's first-ever confirmed relationship after his divorce from his ex-wife Aesha Mukherji in 2023.