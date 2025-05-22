West Nile Virus Detected In British Mosquitoes For First Time
London: British health authorities have confirmed the first-ever detection of West Nile virus (WNV) genetic material in mosquitoes collected in the United Kingdom (UK). Officials emphasized, however, that the risk to the general public remains very low.
The positive results came from two samples of Aedes vexans mosquitoes collected by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) from wetlands along the River Idle near Gamston (Retford), Nottinghamshire, in July 2023.
The mosquitoes were tested in pools of 10, with only two pools returning positive results. The remaining 198 samples tested negative.
This marks the first confirmed presence of West Nile virus in mosquitoes in the UK. Follow-up testing at the same site and across the country has not identified any further positive samples.
West Nile virus is a vector-borne disease from the Flaviviridae family, which also includes dengue and yellow fever viruses. The virus is primarily maintained in bird populations and transmitted through bird-biting mosquitoes. In rare cases, infected mosquitoes can pass the virus to humans or horses.
The virus is endemic in many regions across the globe, including parts of Europe, Africa, the Middle East, West and Central Asia, North and South America, and Australia. Its geographic range has been expanding, with recent detections in more northerly and westerly regions of mainland Europe.
To date, there have been no locally acquired cases of West Nile virus in humans or horses in Britain. Since 2000, seven travel-associated human cases have been reported.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment