Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Speak At S&P Global Ratings' 2025 Annual Insurance Conference And Host Regularly Scheduled Quarterly Investor Meeting

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG ) today announced that J. Patrick Gallagher Jr., Chairman and CEO, will be participating in a Broker CEO fireside chat at S&P Global Ratings' 2025 Annual Insurance Conference on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

In addition, Gallagher will be hosting its regularly scheduled quarterly management meeting on Wednesday, June 4, from 4:30 p.m. until approximately 5:30 p.m. ET. This quarter's meeting will take place virtually via conference call. During the call, the company will provide commentary on its operations and financial outlook and will take questions from the investment community.

The conference call will be broadcast live through Gallagher's website at , and a conference call replay will be available at the same link through June 11, 2025. Any information distributed in conjunction with this meeting will be available on June 4 at 4:15 p.m. ET at .

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG ), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Contact:

Raymond Iardella

VP, Investor Relations

(630) 285-3661/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

