HONOR Unveils HONOR 400 Series With Groundbreaking 200MP AI Camera And AI Creative Editor

MENAFN - AETOSWire) HONOR, a global leader in AI device ecosystems, has officially launched the HONOR 400 Series in the Middle East & Africa at an exclusive event in Dubai. Titled“HONOR AI Wonderverse,” the launch blended Arabic aesthetics with futuristic themes, giving guests an immersive experience across interactive zones that showcased the new AI Creative Editor features.

The HONOR 400 Series brings a new standard to mobile photography with a powerful 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Camera System, driven by the HONOR AI Image Engine. The HONOR 400 Pro supports 50x zoom while the standard HONOR 400 offers 30x, both delivering exceptional detail even from afar. The AI Portrait Snap keeps moving subjects in focus with natural background blur, ideal for capturing life's moments with clarity.

One of the standout features is the AI Creative Editor. With tools like AI Image to Video, users can transform photos into short videos in just a minute. AI Erase Passers-by removes unwanted people from images with one click, while AI Upscale sharpens old or low-resolution photos. Other tools include AI Eyes Open, Remove Reflection, Cutout, Outpainting, and Moving Photo Collage-designed to unleash creative potential.

The HONOR 400 Series runs on MagicOS 9.0, based on Android 15, introducing intelligent features like AI Subtitles for real-time speech-to-text conversion and AI Translation for multilingual communication. HONOR Connect enables seamless syncing across Android and iOS devices. MagicOS 9.0 also includes innovations like AI Magic Portal 2.0 and Deepfake Detection.

For performance, both devices feature a 6000mAh battery, while the Pro version supports 100W SuperCharge. The series offers strong durability, with water and dust resistance. The Pro model is certified with IP68 and IP69 ratings.

The HONOR 400 is available in Midnight Black, Meteor Silver, and Desert Gold starting at AED 1,399, with pre-order gifts worth AED 897. The HONOR 400 Pro starts at AED 2,499 and comes in Midnight Black, Lunar Grey, and Tidal Blue, with pre-order gifts worth AED 1,396.

Pre-orders are available via HONOR stores and major regional retailers.

