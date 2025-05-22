New Healthy Dining Guide Serves Up Smarter Choices For Busy Professionals

Designed for corporate travelers and teams, Dinova's new guide highlights healthy options from its preferred dining program.

ATLANTA, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinova Inc., the authority in business dining, wants to empower business diners to stick to healthy habits-wherever work takes them.

Dinova's newly-released 2025 Healthy Dining Guide offers inspiration for every business dining moment, whether it's smarter fast food on the road, health-conscious client meals at upscale restaurants or catered spreads that accommodate all team members' dietary needs.

"Healthy choices and business dining don't have to be at odds," said Alison Quinn, CEO of Dinova. "Whether you're traveling solo or organizing a team meal, our new Healthy Dining Guide makes it easy to find flavorful options that fit a variety of lifestyles, align with corporate travel policies and earn rebates and rewards along the way."

Business diners can explore the featured restaurants by region, cuisine, price and offerings like catering and private dining. And while "healthy" often brings salads to mind, the guide also highlights a diverse mix of options, from poke bowls to vegan burgers and lighter fare available at popular pizza chains and sports bars.

"Today's business diners are thinking beyond calorie counts," said Quinn. "They're paying attention to where their food comes from, how it's made, and what it means for their health and the planet. We're proud to partner with many restaurants prioritizing seasonal, thoughtfully sourced ingredients that nourish people and communities."

Quinn added, "Of course, we still believe there's room for the occasional indulgence after a busy week or a big win. It's all about balance, and we're here to help diners find it."

The restaurants featured in the guide are among the 24,000+ in Dinova's program, which connects millions of corporate card-holding business diners at partner corporations to quality restaurants where their company is eligible for rebates.

The guide can be found at dinova/2025-healthy-dining-guide/ .

Dinova is the business dining solution that delivers spend visibility and savings for companies while also driving growth for restaurants. Learn more at Dinova m.

Contact: Laura Saunders

(888) 346-6828

[email protected]

