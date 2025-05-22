Longzon Unveils Zforge Electric Rolling Knife Sharpener With Exclusive Deals On Amazon And Tiktok Shop

As the world's first electric rolling sharpener, the zForge combines industrial-grade diamond discs, adjustable 10°–25° angles, and one-touch operation to turn dull blades into razor-sharp tools. Perfect for dads who grill, chop, or camp, this limited-time launch offer ensures every cut is effortless and precise.

A New Era of Sharpening Efficiency

Traditional manual sharpeners are now a thing of the past. The Longzon zForge harnesses a low-speed electric motor to drive its rolling grinding disc, delivering results much faster than conventional methods while protecting blade integrity. Its proprietary magnetic angle block allows users to customize sharpening angles between 10° and 25° - ideal for everything from delicate Japanese santokus to rugged Western cleavers.

Four-Stage Professional Sharpening System

Equipped with four industrial-grade discs, the zForge offers a complete sharpening journey:

360# & 600# Diamond Discs: Quickly remove nicks and restore dull edges.

3000# & 6000# Ceramic Honing Discs: Polish blades to a mirror finish for surgical precision.

This versatile system accommodates all steel types, ensuring longevity for knives of any hardness. Detachable designs enable easy replacement so that you can choose the best fit disc to sharpen your knife.

Universal Compatibility, Effortless Operation

The zForge's innovative design supports blades as narrow as 15mm (paring knives) and even knives wider than 35mm (Chinese chef's knives), making it the most adaptable knife sharpener on the market. Users simply select their angle, secure the blade with the magnetic holder, and let the electric discs glide seamlessly across the edge.

Commitment to Quality and Sustainability

"The zForge embodies Longzon's mission to merge cutting-edge technology with everyday practicality," said Jeffrey, CEO at Longzon. "We've eliminated the guesswork from sharpening, empowering users to achieve professional results at home while reducing waste from prematurely discarded knives."

Pricing and Availability

The Longzon zForge Electric Rolling Knife Sharpener is now available for purchase on Amazon at only $39.99 (70% off from original price $129.99) with a promo code - JYJS9S32 . Or grab the same price code-free on TikTok Shop .

Image Gallery

The full press kit can be found Here . To learn more about Longzon's latest innovative products, please visit Longzon's Official Website or Amazon Store .

About Longzon

Longzon is a leading provider of innovative kitchen tools and accessories, dedicated to enhancing the culinary experience for home cooks and professionals alike. The company designs products that solve everyday problems and make life easier in the kitchen. For more information, please visit .

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Longzon