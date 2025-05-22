Linksquares Recognized For Contract Lifecycle Management Capabilities Based On Customer Feedback

BOSTON, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkSquares , a leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) technology, today announced several new industry and customer recognitions from organizations and independent research firms including G2, Gartner Peer InsightsTM, and Forrester. These recognitions are based on direct customer outcomes and input - as well as in-depth analysis across leading contract lifecycle management providers and product capabilities.

"Our phenomenal customer base is at the center of everything we do at LinkSquares - we would not be an industry leader without their trust, partnership, and invaluable feedback. LinkSquares' well-earned rankings and testimonials reinforce our team's commitment to delivering exceptional results across contract management, AI innovation , and customer support. We are thrilled to build on this momentum and fulfill our promise to anticipate the changing needs of our 1,000+ customers and deliver solutions that enhance every stage of the contracting process," said Steve McKenzie, Chief Customer and Revenue Officer, LinkSquares.

LinkSquares was named a Leader in G2's Spring Grid® Report for Contract Lifecycle Management for the fifth consecutive quarter, and was ranked number one in G2's Spring Mid-Market Grid® Report for CLM. G2's Grid® represents the democratic voice of real software users, using a proprietary algorithm to rank products based on reviews gathered from the user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products from the Contract Lifecycle Management category are evaluated by customer satisfaction (based on user reviews) and market presence (based on market share, seller size, and social impact), and placed into four categories on the Grid®: Leaders, High Performers, Contenders, and Niche products. Specifically, 98% of product users rated LinkSquares 4 or 5 stars, with 98% affirming their belief in LinkSquares' positive product trajectory. Furthermore, 98% of users highlighted LinkSquares' quality of support, 97% of customers reported ease of doing business with LinkSquares, and 94% of customers expressed their overall satisfaction with LinkSquares.

"It's game-changing for so many reasons. From having a simple and effective fully searchable single point of truth for all contracts (i.e. as a contract repository) to the AI it offers. But overall the process of buying, implementing, and using the product is simple, easy and very cost-effective. The Linksquares Team was a dream to work with and extremely helpful and accommodating every step of the way," said one mid-market general counsel and LinkSquares customer, via G2.

LinkSquares has also been recognized as a Strong Performer vendor in the May 2025 Gartner Peer InsightsTM "Voice of the Customer": Contract Life Cycle Management report. The distinction is based on its customer ratings for product capabilities and overall experience related to sales, deployment, and ongoing support. With 200 total reviews from customers as of May 2025, we believe that LinkSquares' ratings demonstrate excellence in delivering top-tier customer experiences and customer satisfaction. The 2025 report highlights that 98% of customers would be willing to recommend LinkSquares to their peers (out of 50 reviews as of January 2025), and LinkSquares received an overall five-star rating from 82% of customers (out of 50 reviews as of January 2025). Additionally, on a scale of 1 to 5, LinkSquares received a ranking of 5 for Support Experience (out of 49 reviews as of January 2025). To see LinkSquares' most recent customer comments and ratings, visit Gartner Peer Insights .

Forrester, one of the most influential global research and advisory firms, invited LinkSquares to participate in The Forrester WaveTM: Contract Lifecycle Management Platforms, Q1 2025 report , focusing on the 12 most significant players in the space. LinkSquares has been recognized as a Strong Performer in this evaluation of contract lifecycle management solutions. Forrester used 26 criteria to assess CLM providers, dividing them into three categories: Leaders, Strong Performers, and Contenders. Forrester evaluates vendors based on three key areas: current offering, strategy, and customer feedback. LinkSquares was evaluated as one of the top providers , and received the highest scores possible in the contract analysis and search, and legal operations criteria. LinkSquares also scored among the second highest in 18 important criteria, including reporting and visualization, configurability, contract creation, usability, workflow, roadmap, adoption, and innovation.

From the Forrester WaveTM: Contract Lifecycle Management Platforms (CLM), Q1 2025 Report, "LinkSquares offers a purpose-built, multi-tenant SaaS platform, hosted on AWS, with native AI and a 90-day deployment. LinkSquares' powerful AI automatically renames, type-classifies, and tags contracts based on language. Customers noted the vendor's flexibility, clear communication, and superior customer service."

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here .

Gartner and Peer InsightsTM are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About LinkSquares

LinkSquares is the leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform, trusted by more than 1,000 customers, including DraftKings, ProPharma, Wayfair, and the Boston Celtics. LinkSquares' advanced AI engine is uniquely designed with a proprietary blend of predictive and generative AI, specifically trained to excel with legal documents. LinkSquares revolutionizes contract management by delivering powerful analytics, minimizing organizational risk, and enhancing the speed and precision of contract workflows at every stage - unlocking greater efficiency, reliability, and strategic value for teams across the business.

