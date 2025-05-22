403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kenyan Activist Earns Freedom After Detention
(MENAFN) A civil rights campaigner who was held in Tanzania for a period of three days has regained his freedom, shortly after Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanded his release.
A senior representative from the ministry, Korir Sing’oei, confirmed on the social platform X that Boniface Mwangi was "now back in the country".
According to legal advocate and fellow rights defender Khalid Hussein, Mwangi is currently in Kenya’s coastal area, and they are together.
Mwangi had been apprehended in Dar es Salaam on Monday along with Ugandan national Agather Atuhaire.
The individuals who arrested them were believed to be affiliated with the military, and the duo's location remained unknown for a time.
The two had traveled to Tanzania to observe legal proceedings involving opposition figure Tundu Lissu, who faces accusations of high treason.
Tanzanian officials have remained silent on the circumstances of Mwangi’s detention and his eventual expulsion from the country.
Earlier in the week, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan made a firm statement, asserting that she would not permit activists from surrounding nations to "meddle" in her country’s internal matters or instigate "chaos".
On Thursday, Kenya's foreign affairs department released a formal declaration noting that it had been unable to reach Mwangi.
The ministry highlighted that, despite multiple appeals, it had been "denied consular access" and left without updates on his status, expressing alarm about his wellbeing.
A senior representative from the ministry, Korir Sing’oei, confirmed on the social platform X that Boniface Mwangi was "now back in the country".
According to legal advocate and fellow rights defender Khalid Hussein, Mwangi is currently in Kenya’s coastal area, and they are together.
Mwangi had been apprehended in Dar es Salaam on Monday along with Ugandan national Agather Atuhaire.
The individuals who arrested them were believed to be affiliated with the military, and the duo's location remained unknown for a time.
The two had traveled to Tanzania to observe legal proceedings involving opposition figure Tundu Lissu, who faces accusations of high treason.
Tanzanian officials have remained silent on the circumstances of Mwangi’s detention and his eventual expulsion from the country.
Earlier in the week, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan made a firm statement, asserting that she would not permit activists from surrounding nations to "meddle" in her country’s internal matters or instigate "chaos".
On Thursday, Kenya's foreign affairs department released a formal declaration noting that it had been unable to reach Mwangi.
The ministry highlighted that, despite multiple appeals, it had been "denied consular access" and left without updates on his status, expressing alarm about his wellbeing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment