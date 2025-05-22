Zoomd Technologies Reports Strong Q1.2025 Results Led By 108% Revenue Growth

Conference call will be held on May 22 , 2025, at 11 AM ET

TORONTO, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, " Zoomd " or the " Company "), the marketing technology (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, today reported its financial results for the three months period ended March 31, 2025. The Company's financial statements and management discussion and analysis (" MD&A ") are available in the Investors section of Zoomd's website at and on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile.

Unless otherwise stated herein, all amounts are presented in United States dollars.

Key Financial Highlights



Revenues in Q1.25 were US$18.2M, reflecting a 108% growth compared to Q1.24.

Adjusted EBITDA was US$5.2M in Q1.25, vs. US$1.2M in Q1.24.

Net Income rose to US$4.8M in Q1.25, an increase of US$4.3M compared to Q1.24.

Generated cash flow of US$3.3M in Q1.25 resulting in a cash balance of US$12.5M. Earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was C$0.07.

Management Commentary

Ido Almany, CEO of Zoomd Technologies, stated:

"We delivered a strong start to the year. This performance reflects the growing trust of our global client base and the value of our ongoing collaboration with them. Our approach, which combines advanced automation, a flexible technology platform and disciplined execution, enabled us to convert a substantial portion of this growth into a strong bottom line of US$4.8M and solid cash generation of US$3.3M for the quarter."

Amit Bohensky, Chairman of Zoomd Technologies, added:

"Our strategic efforts to diversify across client verticals and geographic markets continue to drive strong performance. Through a two-dimensional diversification matrix spanning business segments and geographic regions, we are both expanding our footprint and reducing dependency on any single sector or geography. We remain committed to building a scalable and resilient operation that reflects this strategic foundation, can navigate market dynamics and supports long-term, sustainable growth. We're deeply appreciative of our shareholders' continued support and remain focused on delivering enhanced value over time."

Fir st Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights



Revenues in Q1.25 more than doubled to US$18.2M, up from US$8.7M in Q1.24. This strong growth was driven by the Company's strategic focus on high-growth potential areas, and global clients operating in multi geographies.

Cost of sales for Q1.25 amounted to US$10.1M, reflecting a 90% increase compared to Q1.24. However, with revenues rising by over 100% over the same period, the rise in costs remained notably lower, resulting in a significant improvement in gross margin.

Total operating expenses for Q1.25 were US$3.1 million, reflecting only 10% year-over-year increase driven by growth related expenses such as performance bonuses and employee recruitment.

Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues for Q1.25 were 17%, reflecting a consistent decline in operating expenses as a percentage of revenue over resent quarters.

Adjusted EBITDA grew significantly from US$1.2M in Q1.24 to US$5.2M in Q1.25. This increase was primarily driven by higher revenues and improved gross margins.

Net income for Q1.25 was US$4.8M, or 26% of revenues, reflecting a consistent increase in net income as a percentage of revenue over the eight consecutive quarters.

Cash flow generated of US$3.3M for Q1.25. As of March 31, 2025, the Company's cash balance amounted to US$12.5M, and no long-term debt. Earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was C$0.07.

CONFERENCE CALL

Amit Bohensky, Founder and Chairman, will hold a conference call to discuss the quarter's financial results at 11 AM ET on May 22, 2025.

Interested parties can listen via a live webcast from the link available in the Investors section of Zoomd's website at or via _Q125 . A replay will be available after the call using the same links.

DIRECTOR RESIGNATION

The company announces that Mr. Ofer Eitan has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company, effective May 18, 2025. The Company thanks Mr. Eitan for his significant contribution over the years, and wishes him all the best in future ventures.

ABOUT ZOOMD:

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF), established in 2012 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange since September 2019, provides an innovative mobile app user-acquisition platform that integrates with numerous global digital media outlets. This platform presents a unified view of multiple media sources, thereby serving as a comprehensive user acquisition control center for advertisers. It streamlines campaign management through a single point of contact, simplifying customer acquisition efforts. The consolidation of media sources onto one platform enables Zoomd to offer advertisers substantial savings by reducing the need for disparate data source integration, enhancing data collection and insights, and minimizing resource expenditure.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release refers to "Adjusted EBITDA" which is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. The Company's presentation of this preliminary financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. This preliminary financial measure is intended to provide additional information to investors concerning the Company's estimated results. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted for share-based payments, and is a measure of a Company's operating performance. Essentially, it's a way to evaluate a Company's performance without having to factor in financing decisions, accounting decisions or tax environments.

Management uses this non-IFRS measure as a key metric in the evaluation of the Company's performance and the consolidated financial results. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in their assessment of the operating performance and the valuation of the Company. However, non-IFRS financial measures are not prepared in accordance with IFRS, and the information is not necessarily comparable to other companies and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and operating profit is available in Zoomd's MD&A located on the Company's profile at which is incorporated by reference into this press release.

DISCLAIMER IN REGARD TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to Zoomd's future outlook, its future ability to successfully continue its growth, its ability to continue to deliver products and services largely unimpacted by the privacy updates undertaken (or will be undertaken in the future) by Google and Apple as well as its ability to continue expanding into new geographies and industries. Forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, estimates, expectations and projections that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, technological, legal, privacy matters, political and social uncertainties (including the impacts of the military conflicts), the extent and duration of which are uncertain at this time on Zoomd's business and general economic and business conditions and markets. There can be no assurance that any of the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

