Gavel Unveils Gavel Exec: The Most Advanced AI Assistant For Small Law Firms

- Dorna Moini, CEO of GavelLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gavel, the complete automation and AI suite for lawyers and a pioneer in legal generative AI , today unveiled Gavel Exec , a sophisticated AI assistant embedded in Microsoft Word that is designed to perform at a senior-level capacity for small firms.With unparalleled accuracy and a holistic approach to document review, Gavel Exec has been used by a cohort of Gavel's law firm customers for several months, as they provided feedback to ensure accuracy and quality of the results and helped develop market benchmarks and playbooks, starting with corporate and real estate law. Gavel Exec empowers lawyers to perform a range of activities, including contract analysis and redlining, negotiation based on firm precedents, and running playbooks with pre-defined rules."At Gavel, we have always tackled the most complex legal work and valued the highest-quality document drafting. This is why we were ambitious in building such a robust AI agent - to be the first tool for more than surface-level edits," said Dorna Moini, CEO and Founder of Gavel and former attorney at Sidley Austin.“The proof is in the results, and that's why we offer a free trial with no upfront commitment, because we've seen lawyers commit and adopt Gavel Exec regularly just 20 minutes after trying it.”"Unlike traditional legal assistants that rely only on trained or out-of-box large language models to review documents clause by clause, Gavel Exec uses advanced, proprietary AI agents that model the entire context of your document, reference files, guidelines, and prior behavior before taking any action,” said Gavel's CTO, Pierre Martin, who has deep expertise in AI infrastructure, previously leading teams at both Microsoft and Amazon.“It's like an associate reviewing the whole case file before making any decisions. This is not just another 'ChatGPT in Word' product - our approach yields truly outstanding, context-aware, and intelligent edits to elevate the way lawyers work."As an extension of Gavel's widely used end-to-end automation platform, Gavel Exec's generative AI-powered product allows lawyers to:- REDLINE: Compare your document against Gavel's benchmarks or your uploaded reference files to ensure consistency and alignment with your preferred rules and style.- DRAFT and REVISE: Draft or rewrite clauses or entire documents with domain-specific expertise.- CHAT: Ask sophisticated questions about your document, with clear insights informed by the full document context.- PLAYBOOKS: Create reusable rule sets for document types, allowing for consistency across the negotiation process.- PROJECTS: Create projects to load custom data and instructions for your AI.As a product-first company that has grown from word of mouth, Gavel has a free trial for law firms, who can Gavel Exec without entering a credit card or sitting through a demo, which is unique in today's landscape of legal AI. No sales call, integration, or pre-training, it will just work.""Gavel Exec isn't just a tool. It's an interactive, strategic partner that can elevate the quality and accuracy of legal work at every level," added Moini. "We're committed to empowering lawyers to focus on the high-level strategic work that truly matters and at a price that makes sense to small firms. Because that's how we truly scale legal services while building up the legal professionals so critical to the process."ABOUT GAVELGavel is the leading provider of automation software for lawyers. Built on decades of legal and AI engineering experience, Gavel gives attorneys an intuitive, powerful way to automate any part of the legal practice, enabling them to streamline operations and serve more clients at scale. Founded in 2019, the company is led by a dedicated team of lawyers and engineers committed to innovating on behalf of the legal profession and is backed by leading investors like Neo Ventures, Resolute Ventures, Precursor Ventures, and executives at OpenAI and Code.You can learn more or start a free trial of Gavel Exec here .

