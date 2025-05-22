Zenity Enhances Security From Buildtime To Runtime For Enterprise AI Agents With Copilot Studio

Zenity and Microsoft Copilot Studio deliver end-to-end security to help enterprises scale AI Agent adoption with visibility, control, and real-time threat protection.

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenity, a leading end-to-end security and governance platform for AI Agents, today announced an enhancement to integration with Microsoft Copilot Studio, to provide enterprises with continuous visibility, vulnerability assessment, and threat detection to safely adopt and scale AI Agents.

Microsoft Copilot Studio enables organizations to rapidly design and deploy custom AI Agents using natural language prompts, logic flows, and pre-built connectors across the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. Microsoft offers a strong foundation of governance and controls at buildtime. Zenity adds a layer of runtime security, seamlessly ensuring enterprises securely adopt AI agents at scale-from development through deployment and ongoing usage.

Zenity and Microsoft Copilot Studio empower enterprises to:



Scale copilots confidently with embedded security guardrails - Ensure better compliance and security with agents built in Copilot Studio by enforcing best practices and reducing operational risk from day one.

Apply policy enforcement from buildtime through runtime - Prevent vulnerabilities, overly broad access, and data exposure by embedding policy enforcement.

Detect and respond to agent threats in near real time - Surface risks like prompt injection, data leakage, or behavioral anomalies - then respond with automated actions based on logs. Gain full continuous visibility into agent activity, usage, and access - Ensure visibility to understand not just what's happening but why, by who, and with what data.

"Zenity enables enterprises to innovate with AI Agents safely and confidently by ensuring that every agent is governed, secured, and observable from buildtime to runtime," said Harrison Johnson, Vice President of Partners and Alliances, Zenity. "Through our work with Microsoft Copilot Studio, we are empowering organizations to scale AI Agent adoption without compromising security. Zenity empowers enterprises to safeguard critical data, govern AI Agent activity, and neutralize threats in near real time. The reality is that the more useful an AI Agent becomes, the more data it requires-making it inherently vulnerable. Zenity ensures enterprises can confidently leverage their AI's full potential, innovating securely from buildtime through runtime"

Zenity's end-to-end platform unifies AI Observability, AI Security Posture Management (AISPM), and AI Detection & Response (AIDR), enabling a complete and proactive approach to AI Agent security across the enterprise. Whether agents are built by business users or professional developers, Zenity provides organizations with the tools they need to empower innovation without sacrificing visibility or control.

"Zenity shares Microsoft's vision for empowering enterprises to innovate with AI responsibly and securely," said Shay Gurman, Vice President, Microsoft Copilot Studio, Microsoft. "Our collaboration combines trusted technology with deep security expertise, helping organizations confidently adopt, govern, and scale AI agents in an ever-evolving threat landscape."

Availability

Zenity for Microsoft Copilot Studio is available now and will be showcased at Microsoft Build - Zenity CEO and co-founder Ben Kliger is presenting on Thursday, May 22 at 8:30 a.m. PST in room 606.

About Zenity

Zenity is a leading end-to-end security and governance platform for AI Agents. Built for security teams to enable business innovation, Zenity delivers comprehensive protection across the entire AI Agent lifecycle – combining observability, posture management, and threat detection in one unified platform. Established in 2021, Zenity is trusted by many of the world's leading Fortune 500 enterprises to manage AI Agent risk at scale. Learn more at .

SOURCE Zenity

