Matrix Renewables Releases 2024 Sustainability Report: Marking A Year Of Transformative Growth And ESG Impact

MADRID, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Renewables, a leading global renewable energy platform backed by TPG Rise, proudly announces the publication of its 2024 Sustainability Report , showcasing a year of consistent growth exceeding expectations, ESG-driven success, and positive social and environmental impact across four continents.

2024 was a transformative year for Matrix Renewables. The company strengthened its balance sheet by welcoming new lending partners who share its long-term vision and values. With a portfolio now surpassing 15.5 GW of capacity-including over 1,055 MW of operational projects , 721 MW under construction , and 668 MW set to break ground -Matrix continues to accelerate the global energy transition.

"In 2024, we reiterated that ESG is not only a moral imperative but also a source of value creation for our company, our stakeholders, and society at large," said Luis Sabaté, CEO of Matrix Renewables . "These results reinforce our long-standing commitment to sustainability."

Environmental Impact at Scale

Matrix's operations delivered more than 1,200 GWh of clean electricity in 2024 across Chile, Spain, and the U.S.-enough to power nearly 30,000 households and prevent approximately 500,000 metric tons of CO2-equivalent emissions.

The company also invested $8.5 million in ESG initiatives -a 55% increase over 2023-focused on health and safety, environmental performance, and community engagement.

2024 Highlights from the Sustainability Report



Biodiversity Flagship Project : In an industry-first initiative, Matrix launched a three-year project analyzing the biodiversity impact of its plants in steppe habitats, with the goal of creating indicators and procedures that enable a net gain in biodiversity .



Educational Empowerment – "Building the Future" : Expanded support for technical high schools near operational sites through training, educational visits, and scholarships to prepare the next generation of renewable energy talent.



Health & Safety : Matrix maintained high standards of health and safety , ensuring workforce well-being remains a top priority amidst increased construction activity and complexity.



Innovation & Research : In collaboration with universities, Matrix supported research by graduate students on biodiversity and PV system optimization-reinforcing its commitment to knowledge-sharing and innovation .



Supply Chain Leadership : Matrix continued conducting on-site audits of its equipment suppliers to ensure respect for Human Rights, compliance with international labor organization regulations, environmental, health, and safety standards are upheld throughout its global value chain.

Community Engagement Through Grazing Programs : Where feasible, Matrix allowed local shepherds to graze livestock freely at solar sites, fostering mutual benefit and community ties .

Looking Ahead to 2025

Matrix is preparing to launch its first Social Action Plan for 2025 , "Our platform has never been stronger and consistently delivers on commitments" added Sabaté. "With enhanced resources and a unified ESG strategy, we are ready to scale our impact and lead the renewable energy industry into a more sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous future."

The full 2024 Sustainability Report is now available on the Matrix Renewables website.

