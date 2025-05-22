JD-U Holds Crucial Meeting Ahead Of The Bihar Assembly Elections

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 22 (IANS) With the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for October-November, the Janata Dal (United) convened a high-level strategy meeting at its party office in Patna on Thursday to gear up for the electoral battle.

The meeting was chaired by JD-U State President Umesh Kushwaha and attended by senior leaders, including national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan, chief spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar, headquarters in-charge Chandan Singh, along with all party spokespersons and panellists.

According to a senior leader of JD-U, the meeting focused on multiple fronts to strategise for elections. Party leaders deliberated on upcoming campaign themes, messaging, and on-ground mobilisation plans.

The party discussed methods to effectively respond to criticisms from the INDIA Bloc, particularly those raised by Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on issues like crime and governance.

Tejashwi Yadav is regularly attacking the Nitish Kumar government on rising incidents of murder, rape, loot in the state. He is also targeting Nitish Kumar, saying that he remains“unconscious.”

He said that the leaders of the JDU have paid special attention to the RJD and Congress's recently announced Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to women under the“Mai Behin Maan” scheme.

JD-U leadership has decided to develop a targeted counter-strategy to retain women voters and question the feasibility and past record of the RJD and Congress on such promises.

Party sources indicate that JD-U will soon launch an aggressive state-wide campaign, highlighting development work under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership and exposing alleged criminal incidents that occurred during RJD's tenure.

A party insider said,“Our focus is to communicate the truth to the people and unmask the misleading tactics of the opposition. We are ready to take the battle to every village and booth.”

With both the NDA and Grand Alliance claiming victory, the political temperature in Bihar is rapidly rising. JDU's latest move signals the beginning of an intense campaign season across the state.