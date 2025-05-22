403
Erdogan Hints at Possible U.S. Visit
(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed a potential plan to travel to the United States, where he aims to engage in a personal meeting with United States Leader Donald Trump.
He made these remarks to journalists aboard his plane after returning from Hungary, where he attended an informal assembly of the Organization of Turkic States held in Budapest.
During his conversation with the press, Erdogan addressed a variety of international policy topics, notably developments in Syria and the escalating conflict in Gaza.
He praised the latest international decisions to ease sanctions on Syria, describing the action as “a crucial step toward stability” in the war-ravaged nation.
Erdogan emphasized that the move underscores the effectiveness of Türkiye’s “constructive diplomacy.”
Commenting on the integration of YPG, which he referred to as the Syrian branch of the PKK militant group, Erdogan stated that Türkiye remains vigilant in observing the progress of this issue.
He insisted, “It’s crucial that the Damascus government stays focused on this,” underlining Ankara’s concern over developments on the ground in Syria.
At the same time, the US State Department announced a “new era of partnership” between Türkiye and the United States after a meeting of the Türkiye-US Syria Working Group in Washington, DC earlier in the week.
Following this gathering, a shared statement affirmed both nations’ dedication to enhancing collaboration and synchronization on the matter of Syrian stability and safety, echoing commitments made by both Erdogan and Trump.
Turning to the war in Gaza, Erdogan claimed that Israel is becoming increasingly isolated internationally due to its conduct.
He also referred to what he described as a “growing awakening” across Europe in opposition to Israeli policies—though he observed that this shift in attitude had been belated.
