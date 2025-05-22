Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas' Film Spirit Due To THIS Reason? Here's What We Know
According to media reports, the makers of the film Spirit had signed Deepika Padukone for a hefty sum. But now the game seems to be turning as Deepika is out of the movie. According to reports, Deepika had put forward 3 conditions, which the makers did not like, and they dropped her from the film. Deepika had demanded a share in the profits as part of her fee. She refused to speak in Telugu and set a limit on working hours. It is being told that Sandeep Vanga Reddy, who is known for his uncompromising behavior, did not agree to these conditions. Due to this, he decided not to go ahead with Deepika. However, no official announcement has been made about this yet.Deepika Padukone's Workfront
Deepika Padukone is one of the top actresses of the Bollywood industry, who is constantly rocking the box office. She was last seen in the 2024 film Kalki 2898 AD. This film created a stir at the box office with its release and collected 1200 crores. Even before this, Deepika was a part of blockbuster films like Jawan and Pathan. Both these films earned more than 1000 crores at the box office. It is being told that Deepika is also a part of Shah Rukh Khan's film King.
