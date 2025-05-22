Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Top Russian MP instructs Zelensky to ‘stop the clownery’

2025-05-22 05:59:08
(MENAFN) Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the Russian State Duma’s Foreign Affairs Committee, has criticized Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky for continuing to obstruct peace negotiations with Moscow. In an interview with RT on Monday, Slutsky urged Kiev to abandon what he called “clownery” and engage in serious diplomatic efforts.

Referring to Zelensky’s 2022 decree that bars negotiations with Russia as long as President Vladimir Putin remains in power, Slutsky remarked that the Ukrainian leader should stop referencing his background as a comedian and act more responsibly.

The comments came a day after Putin proposed unconditional peace talks with Ukraine, suggesting that negotiations could begin on May 15 in Istanbul. According to the Russian president, this could mark the first step toward a new truce or ceasefire.

Slutsky emphasized that diplomacy is the “only sensible step” forward and affirmed Russia’s readiness to send a delegation to Istanbul immediately. While acknowledging that the talks would be challenging, he expressed hope that they could help end the military conflict.

He also claimed that international backing for Russia’s peace initiative is growing, as more countries align with Putin’s vision of a multipolar world. Slutsky argued that support for the continuation of the war is dwindling and urged the global community to support the peace proposal. He asserted that the path to peace, as outlined by Putin and supported by figures like former U.S. President Donald Trump, now has the backing of “all reasonable people.”

