Hello Kitty Merch Match Launching In 144 Countries And Regions Worldwide In Summer 2025
Ahead of the game's official release, Applibot has launched the official website and social media accounts, alongside revealing the visual and concept movie for the title. "Hello Kitty Merch Match" is scheduled for release in summer 2025 across 144 countries and regions worldwide.
-
Pre-Registration started!
Pre-registration is now available on both App Store and Google Play. By pre-registering, users will receive a notification when "Hello Kitty Merch Match" releases, with automatic download available within 24 hours of the release date. More information about "Hello Kitty Merch Match" will be announced via the official "Hello Kitty Merch Match" X (formerly Twitter) account and other channels.
*Note: The release date displayed on the App Store link is not the official release date.
*If the pre-order button (App Store) or pre-registration button (Google Play) is not active, please try accessing the page again later.
-
Concept Movie Released
The visual and concept movie for "Hello Kitty Merch Match" have been unveiled for the first time. In both the visual and movie, various Sanrio characters visit the world of "Sanrio character items".
-
Hello Kitty Merch Match Overview
-
Title: Hello Kitty Merch Match
Genre: 3D Match Puzzle
Release Date: Summer 2025
Price: Free to play (In-app purchases available)
Supported OS: iOS/Android (Availability may vary depending on the device model)
Developer and Operator: Applibot Inc.
Copyright notice: © '25 SANRIO CO., LTD. APPR. NO. G650141 © Applibot, Inc.
【Official Links】
App Store:
Google Play:
Official Website:
Official X (Twitter):
Concept Movie:
SOURCE Applibot, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment