Hello Kitty Merch Match Launching In 144 Countries And Regions Worldwide In Summer 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Hello Kitty Merch Match" is a 3D puzzle game, offering simple, accessible gameplay where players find and tap on three matching character items. Over 1,000 different Sanrio character items appear in the game. Players of all ages can enjoy collecting and exploring this extensive virtual collection from nostalgic collectibles to the latest line ups.

Ahead of the game's official release, Applibot has launched the official website and social media accounts, alongside revealing the visual and concept movie for the title. "Hello Kitty Merch Match" is scheduled for release in summer 2025 across 144 countries and regions worldwide.

Pre-Registration started!

Pre-registration is now available on both App Store and Google Play. By pre-registering, users will receive a notification when "Hello Kitty Merch Match" releases, with automatic download available within 24 hours of the release date. More information about "Hello Kitty Merch Match" will be announced via the official "Hello Kitty Merch Match" X (formerly Twitter) account and other channels.

*Note: The release date displayed on the App Store link is not the official release date.

*If the pre-order button (App Store) or pre-registration button (Google Play) is not active, please try accessing the page again later.

Concept Movie Released

The visual and concept movie for "Hello Kitty Merch Match" have been unveiled for the first time. In both the visual and movie, various Sanrio characters visit the world of "Sanrio character items".

Hello Kitty Merch Match Overview







Title: Hello Kitty Merch Match



Genre: 3D Match Puzzle



Release Date: Summer 2025



Price: Free to play (In-app purchases available)



Supported OS: iOS/Android (Availability may vary depending on the device model)



Developer and Operator: Applibot Inc. Copyright notice: © '25 SANRIO CO., LTD. APPR. NO. G650141 © Applibot, Inc.

【Official Links】

App Store:

Google Play:

Official Website:

Official X (Twitter):

Concept Movie:

