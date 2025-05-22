FM states Ukraine welcoming Putin-Zelensky meeting

Ukraine is interested in holding direct talks between President Vladimir Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga. His comments come as discussions between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators resumed last week in Istanbul after a three-year pause.Speaking to Euronews on Tuesday, Sibiga confirmed that the Vatican had offered to host further talks, including a potential meeting between the two leaders. He said Ukraine is open to considering possible locations for such high-level dialogue.The Kremlin has not ruled out a Zelensky-Putin meeting but emphasized that it could only happen once both sides reach specific agreements during ongoing negotiations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the prospect as “possible” under those conditions.Sibiga also mentioned that President Zelensky is interested in meeting U.S. President Donald Trump, who recently spoke with Putin by phone. Following their conversation, Trump claimed that both Moscow and Kiev would soon engage in direct talks to discuss a ceasefire. In response, Putin expressed Russia’s willingness to draft a memorandum with Ukraine outlining the path to a temporary truce—provided necessary agreements are achieved.Earlier this month, Putin proposed unconditional direct talks in Istanbul. Zelensky initially agreed to travel to Türkiye but insisted he would only engage if Putin personally attended. Although the Russian leader did not join the meeting, the negotiations went ahead a day later, with Russia represented by presidential adviser Vladimir Medinsky and Ukraine by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.Medinsky noted that during the Istanbul talks, the Ukrainian side formally requested a Zelensky-Putin meeting—a proposal he said was “taken into account” by Moscow.

